Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross

FIRST Division champions but more importantly promoted to the Premier Division for 2023.

Congratulations to Colin Healy, his players and backroom staff at Cork City as they captured the league and sealed a return to the top tier for next season.

A draw at home to Wexford on Friday night in front of a massive crowd was enough to secure the title when news filtered through that John Caulfield's Galway had been beaten at home by Athlone. With two games left to play, City can't be caught having earned a point in what was a poor game. Not that too many cared when it confirmed the Rebel Army get to lift the trophy at home to Bray in two weeks.

There were fantastic scenes of celebration at the final whistle as the fans invaded the pitch, ignoring the announcement to stay off it, and rightly so.

Supporters and players deserved that special moment. Fireworks were set off and the people of Cork showed what it meant to them.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Huge credit to the fans who showed up in numbers again and made their voices heard when they heard good news filtering through from Galway. They certainly kept the City players informed with their chants!

I’m not sure I liked how City were happy to play out for a draw as they often sat back. Even while on attack, they kept nine players inside their own half. This only drew Wexford on.

Cork City's Ruairí Keating goes high with Wexford's Paul Cleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In saying that, they had a game plan and it worked for them. They got that bit of luck with Galway dropping points but they became champions and that’s all that matters.

To win a league is no mean feat and after 30 games played, huge credit to Healy’s side having secured 19 wins and eight draws, losing just three times.

The table doesn’t lie, the winning side is the most consistent team over a period of eight months and deservedly become league champions.

Cork City players celebrate on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

So while we weren’t entertained with fantastic football at times during the season, Healy and his players did what they needed to do, improving remarkably on last season's finish outside the playoff spots.

For those who will be part of the squad next year, they know the hard work to build and compete at move higher level will begin once the celebrations die down.

Cork City supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Congratulations to all involved with the club. Enjoy the party and they'll get to finish the campaign at home to Bray in two weeks with yet another huge crowd to witness them lift the silverware. They deserve it.