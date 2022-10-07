Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 23:30

Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross

Colin Healy's side secured the league title with two games to spare
Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross

Cork City's Aaron Bolger celebrates with supporters at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barbara O'Connell

FIRST Division champions but more importantly promoted to the Premier Division for 2023.

Congratulations to Colin Healy, his players and backroom staff at Cork City as they captured the league and sealed a return to the top tier for next season.

A draw at home to Wexford on Friday night in front of a massive crowd was enough to secure the title when news filtered through that John Caulfield's Galway had been beaten at home by Athlone. With two games left to play, City can't be caught having earned a point in what was a poor game. Not that too many cared when it confirmed the Rebel Army get to lift the trophy at home to Bray in two weeks.

There were fantastic scenes of celebration at the final whistle as the fans invaded the pitch, ignoring the announcement to stay off it, and rightly so. 

Supporters and players deserved that special moment. Fireworks were set off and the people of Cork showed what it meant to them.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Huge credit to the fans who showed up in numbers again and made their voices heard when they heard good news filtering through from Galway. They certainly kept the City players informed with their chants!

I’m not sure I liked how City were happy to play out for a draw as they often sat back. Even while on attack, they kept nine players inside their own half. This only drew Wexford on.

Cork City's Ruairí Keating goes high with Wexford's Paul Cleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City's Ruairí Keating goes high with Wexford's Paul Cleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In saying that, they had a game plan and it worked for them. They got that bit of luck with Galway dropping points but they became champions and that’s all that matters.

To win a league is no mean feat and after 30 games played, huge credit to Healy’s side having secured 19 wins and eight draws, losing just three times. 

The table doesn’t lie, the winning side is the most consistent team over a period of eight months and deservedly become league champions.

Cork City players celebrate on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City players celebrate on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

So while we weren’t entertained with fantastic football at times during the season, Healy and his players did what they needed to do, improving remarkably on last season's finish outside the playoff spots.

For those who will be part of the squad next year, they know the hard work to build and compete at move higher level will begin once the celebrations die down.

Cork City supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cork City supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Congratulations to all involved with the club. Enjoy the party and they'll get to finish the campaign at home to Bray in two weeks with yet another huge crowd to witness them lift the silverware. They deserve it.

Read More

Cork City are First Division champions after draw at packed Turner's Cross

More in this section

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League The Longshot: I remember admiring the backheels of Naples
Fiona Keating and Michelle Teehan 7/8/2022 Camogie All-Stars: 10 Cork players nominated as Kilkenny lead the way
Cobh open East Cork JAHC account by getting the better of champions St Ita’s East Cork Junior A Hurling final preview: Erin's Own bid to stop Cobh's double drive
cork soccer
<p>Cork City's Liam Kearney. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Cork City Academy refuse to travel to Finn Harps for U14 quarter-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more