Youghal prove too strong for St Colman's in U15 Premier Two hurling championship final

YOUGHAL, inspired by Jamie Lenane and Dylan Lyons, did enough to beat fellow Imokilly side St Colman’s to claim the Rebel Óg U15 premier 2 hurling championship title at Castlemartyr on Saturday evening.

This decider was keenly contested, but ultimately the quality of Lenane and Lyons, who contributed 1-14 for Youghal, was the difference.

The two forwards were simply outstanding.

In defence, Diego Trossero and Cian Galvin kept things together, while James Coyne and Jack Dineen did a lot of unseen work in midfield. For St Colman’s Adam Lee had a brilliant game, he ended up with eight points, he was ably assisted by the likes of Liam Fitzgerald, Daire Cummins and Darragh Heavin, but ultimately they fell short.

The green flag from Lenane after eleven minutes was a key score in the game, Youghal were able to keep their opposition at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.

It was a nervous start to the game, with both sides taking time to settle in. Loose passes and a couple of missed opportunities in front of goal. The first four points were shared, which all came from frees.

Lenane slotted over two difficult frees for Youghal, while Lee converted two of his frees for St Colman’s. Lee pointed once again from a free, his toughest free of the game, as the full-forward pointed from 70 yards out from an acute angle.

In a tight game, the first-goal was always going to be a huge boost to whoever was able to raise the green flag and it was the winners who buried the ball into the back of the net after eleven minutes.

Lenane evaded a number of defenders before driving the ball into the net, an unstoppable shot. Lenane landed a point from a free, until Fitzgerald sent over a free from long-range, for the beaten team, 1-3 to 0-4 after the first-quarter.

St Colman’s, an underage amalgamation of Cloyne and Russell Rovers, reduced the lead to a point, Heavin at the end of a neat team move to raise a white flag.

Lyons put two points between the teams for Youghal, before the winners nearly added a second goal, a quick free resulted in Lyons having space on the 20 metre line, but his effort was stopped by St Colman’s netminder Eoin Dempsey.

Lee bisected the posts for the beaten team to reduce the lead down to a point five minutes before the short-whistle, before Lyons and Lenane (free) pushed the winners three points clear at half-time, 1-6 to 0-6.

Youghal stared the second-half brightly, Lyons, who was star of the show, with two efforts, with Lee landing a free at the other end.

The teams exchanged points, until Youghal opened up a six point gap on their Imokilly rivals, that man Lyons, who ended up with eight points from play, with two super efforts.

Just as it looked like Youghal would cruise home, St Colman’s left them know they were not gone away, as they raised a green flag. Kennefick was quickest to react to the breaking ball and the latter made no mistake from close-range, with a powerful shot, 1-11 to 1-8 with 15 minutes remaining.

The winners responded well to the goal from their opposition, Eoin Kennedy bisecting the posts, the first and only Youghal scorer besides Lenane and Lyons.

The beaten team did reduce the lead down to two points, through Lee and a Fitzgerald placed ball, before the new champions raised two consecutive white flags with four minutes remaining.

Lee did reduce the lead down to a goal entering injury-time, but a Lenane free was the insurance score for Youghal in the second-minute of injury-time, as they held onto their four point lead to claim the silverware.

Scorers for Youghal: J Lenane 1-6 (6f), D Lyons 0-8, E Kennedy 0-1.

Scorers for St Colman’s: A Lee 0-8 (5f), J Kennefick 1-0, L Fitzgerald 0-2f, D Heavin 0-1.

Youghal: E McCarthy; Z Skehan, D Trossero, C Cashman; P Nicholson, C Calvin, G Geary; J Coyne, J Dineen; J Lenane, D Lyons, T Reilly; F Coleman, D Hennessy, E Kennedy.

Subs: K Ansbro for D Hennessy (51), J Brennan for T Reilly (62).

St Colman’s: E Dempsey; C Williams, T Cronin, C Gleeson; Y Hallahan, C Heavin, L Fitzgerald; S Murtagh, D Cummins; J Kennefick, D Heavin, D Sheehan; R Masterson, A Lee, D Hegarty.

Subs: F Wenham for R Masterson (h-t), K Archer for D Hegarty (49).

Referee: Paudie Kearney (Killeagh).