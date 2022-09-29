Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 09:45

Seamus Harnedy shoots St Ita's back to JAHC semi-final

Imokilly champions will face Erin's Own on Sunday with Cobh against Midleton on the other side of the draw
Seamus Harnedy shoots St Ita's back to JAHC semi-final

Seamie Harnedy, St Ita's, controls the sliotar with Daniel Hickey, Carrigtwohill during an East Cork Oil East Cork JAHC game. Picture: Denis O'Flynn

Jonathan O'Connell

St Ita's 1-20 Killeagh 0-20 

LATE points from Seamus Harnedy and Ed Coleman in the space of five minutes were key as St Ita's booked their place in the East Cork JAHC semi-final at Youghal.

The opening exchanges were hot and heavy with both sides going score for score and when Ita's forward Daniel Dorian found the back of the net after six minutes: 1-2 to 0-2.

Two quick points on the bounce from Padraig Leahy and David Buckley reduced the gap down to a single score.

A string of unanswered points from Michael O'Brien and Seamus Harnedy from play and placed ball increased the lead out to two points.

Hardney opposite number Daniel Walsh was also deadly accurate from place balls and along with further scores from Dara Motherway and Ciaran Leahy had the scores at 1-11 to 0-11 points coming up to the short white.

Another O'Brien point increased Ita's tally by four to leave the scores at 1-12 to 0-11 at the break.

The second half both teams went score for score, Harnedy and Motherway firing over from long distance.

Ita's then began to take a firm grip of things and beautiful scores from long range from Harnedy and Dorian increased the lead out to six points.

Two quick-fire points from Buckley and Richie Long reduced the margin to four.

However, Ita's kept the scoreboard ticking over as white flags from Daniel Hickey and Cathal Deane had the game back out to a six-point lead.

The next thirteen minutes were dominated by Killeagh as scorers from Walsh, Buckley and Treacy brought the deficit down to a point on 52 minutes.

Three unanswered points from Harnedy (2) and Ed Coleman steadied the ship and all of a sudden the lead was out to four points entering injury time.

Walsh converted a close-in free at the other end which proved to be the last act of the game meaning Ita's emerged victorious on a 1-20 to 0-20.

Scorers for St Ita's: S Harnedy 0-10 (0-5 f), D Dorian 1-1, C Dean 0-3, M O'Brien, D Hickey, 0-2 each, G Coleman, E Coleman 0-1 each.

Killeagh: D Walsh 0-10 (0-6 f), D Buckley 0-3, D Motherway 0-2, P Leahy, E Lane, C Leahy, R long A Walsh 0-1 each.

ST ITA'S: P O'Brien; S O'Connor, M Lillis, R McCarthy; M Colman, C O'Brien, B O'Neill; D Hickey, M O'Brien; C Deane, S Harnedy, D O'Brien; D Dorian, E Coleman, G Coleman.

KILLEAGH: C Walsh; A Morrison, D Coleman, C Fogarty; K Murphy, K Lane, B Budds; C Leahy, D Motherway; P Leahy, D Walsh, E Lane; D Buckley, K Treacy, A Walsh.

Sub: R Long for E Lane.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).

Read More

Cobh target East Cork junior double after football breakthrough

More in this section

Aine McKenna and Mark Scannell 27/9/2022 Neptune to face arch rival Demons, while Glanmire face Trinity Meteors and former star Claire Melia after national cup draws
Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA European U21 Championship Play-Off First Leg The Longshot: Kenny’s troops look to beat drop
Irish Men's & Women's Mid-Amateur Open Championships 2022 (Blainroe) Douglas golfer Peter O'Keeffe wins the Irish Men's Mid-Amateur championship
cork gaajahc
<p>Jose Alberto Jimenez Gonzalez, Luke O'Sullivan, John Dawson and Keelan Cairns, as Ballincollig Tradehouse Central have announced they will now be referred to as Emporium Cork Basketball. Picture: Cathal Noonan</p>

Ballincollig Basketball Club change name ahead of new season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more