Seamus Harnedy shoots St Ita's back to JAHC semi-final

St Ita's 1-20 Killeagh 0-20

LATE points from Seamus Harnedy and Ed Coleman in the space of five minutes were key as St Ita's booked their place in the East Cork JAHC semi-final at Youghal.

The opening exchanges were hot and heavy with both sides going score for score and when Ita's forward Daniel Dorian found the back of the net after six minutes: 1-2 to 0-2.

Two quick points on the bounce from Padraig Leahy and David Buckley reduced the gap down to a single score.

A string of unanswered points from Michael O'Brien and Seamus Harnedy from play and placed ball increased the lead out to two points.

Hardney opposite number Daniel Walsh was also deadly accurate from place balls and along with further scores from Dara Motherway and Ciaran Leahy had the scores at 1-11 to 0-11 points coming up to the short white.

Another O'Brien point increased Ita's tally by four to leave the scores at 1-12 to 0-11 at the break.

The second half both teams went score for score, Harnedy and Motherway firing over from long distance.

Ita's then began to take a firm grip of things and beautiful scores from long range from Harnedy and Dorian increased the lead out to six points.

Two quick-fire points from Buckley and Richie Long reduced the margin to four.

However, Ita's kept the scoreboard ticking over as white flags from Daniel Hickey and Cathal Deane had the game back out to a six-point lead.

The next thirteen minutes were dominated by Killeagh as scorers from Walsh, Buckley and Treacy brought the deficit down to a point on 52 minutes.

Three unanswered points from Harnedy (2) and Ed Coleman steadied the ship and all of a sudden the lead was out to four points entering injury time.

Walsh converted a close-in free at the other end which proved to be the last act of the game meaning Ita's emerged victorious on a 1-20 to 0-20.

Scorers for St Ita's: S Harnedy 0-10 (0-5 f), D Dorian 1-1, C Dean 0-3, M O'Brien, D Hickey, 0-2 each, G Coleman, E Coleman 0-1 each.

Killeagh: D Walsh 0-10 (0-6 f), D Buckley 0-3, D Motherway 0-2, P Leahy, E Lane, C Leahy, R long A Walsh 0-1 each.

ST ITA'S: P O'Brien; S O'Connor, M Lillis, R McCarthy; M Colman, C O'Brien, B O'Neill; D Hickey, M O'Brien; C Deane, S Harnedy, D O'Brien; D Dorian, E Coleman, G Coleman.

KILLEAGH: C Walsh; A Morrison, D Coleman, C Fogarty; K Murphy, K Lane, B Budds; C Leahy, D Motherway; P Leahy, D Walsh, E Lane; D Buckley, K Treacy, A Walsh.

Sub: R Long for E Lane.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).