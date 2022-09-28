The Kilmeen club is going places in west Cork

KILMEEN recently captured the South West JBFC following a comfortable eleven-point win against the Dohenys in Ballinacarriga.

This championship success ensures Kilmeen will be operating in the Carbery Junior A football championship once again next season following one year in the B grade. Club PRO Marie Dorgan was thrilled with their recent championship success.

"The win was comprehensive and most welcome. All involved in the club were most disappointed that the football team was relegated for 2022. It is wonderful that the time spent playing the lower grade was short,” she said.

Kilmeen produced a very competent display which enabled them to cruise to a comfortable win against the Dohenys. Oisin O’Sullivan, Damien O’Gorman, and Darren Santry scored 1-10 between them on a day when all their players contributed to their championship success. Ms Dorgan said the result was ‘never really’ in doubt.

"The team played very well on the day. It was a very impressive win and performance. The result of this game was never really in doubt. Kilmeen had the lead from the outset and never relinquished it. The lads had a great start and played with great flair and determination.

"There was a good crowd there on the day. There was great support at the match for Kilmeen. Our teams are most fortunate to have a loyal and enthusiastic group of supporters. It is always nice to bring silverware back to the club,” she added.

Kilmeen were captained to championship glory by their defender Brian O’Donovan. The club PRO paid tribute to the club captain who as a dual player is very much a role model for the younger players in the club.

"Brian O’Donovan captained the team to success in the Junior B championship. Brian is a wonderful player and leads by example on and off the field. He is a great role model. Brian plays both hurling and football. Brian also coaches the U15 football team. The boys really look up to Brian and are so fortunate that he gives his time to coach them."

The Kilmeen footballers were guided to divisional championship glory by a very strong management team comprised of Noel Griffin, Mike Burke and Michéal McCarthy.

Dorgan said the coaches worked very well with the panel of players who contain a nice mix of youth and experience.

Kilmeen captain Brian O'Donovan being presented with the Liam Nolan Cup by Carbery GAA chairman Aidan O'Rourke.

"The management team includes Noel Griffin, Mike Burke, and Michéal McCarthy. The management team is hugely committed. The players are lucky to have an experienced background team. There is a good mix of youth and experience on this team. The younger players have really added depth to the squad. The older players bring great experience and strength to the side."

The Kilmeen junior B footballers now advance to the county final stages of the championship. They are scheduled to play the Muskerry champions in the coming weeks. From a divisional point of view, their championship success means they will once again be competing in the top tier of the Carbery junior football again next season following one season in the B grade.

The club official said that the players and management team are looking forward to competing once again in the top grade and being ‘competitive’.

"Winning the Carbery JBFC ensures that Kilmeen will return to playing football in the A grade in 2023. Management and players are delighted that they only spent a minimum of one year playing in the lower grade.

"The players and mentors were most disappointed to be relegated for 2022. They look forward to returning to the A grade next season and being competitive. The team has worked hard and shown great commitment to ensuring that they would be promoted after one year,” she added.

The progressive GAA club continues to do well both on and off the pitch. They boast large numbers of underage players playing football, hurling, and camogie which augurs well for the future, while they have a plethora of local club members passing on their knowledge and love of the game to the next generation said the PRO.

"The club has large numbers of children playing hurling, football, and camogie at underage level. Club officers and members give freely of their expertise and time to ensure that these young players thoroughly enjoy playing with the club.

"The club has won plenty of silverware at all levels in the past few years. It is hoped that the club will continue to thrive on and off the field."

The Kilmeen and Kilbree GAA Club boast very impressive facilities to cater for the growing numbers in their club. They recently officially turned on their floodlights on their training pitch for the first time, while they also hosted the senior football championship game between Castlehaven and Newcestown and other high-profile matches.

Dorgan said the club is at the ‘very heart’ of the community.

"The GAA/Camogie club is at the very heart of our community. Large-scale development work has been completed at the club grounds over the last number of years. The main pitch has undergone major drainage work. A walking track, training ground and floodlights have been developed.

"This development does not happen without the dedication and hard work of the pitch development committee. The club grounds are maintained on a daily basis by Ger Collins and his team. The grounds were in immaculate condition for hosting a number of high-profile games this season."