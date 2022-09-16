Puppy All Ireland draghunt on Sunday is the big one for all trainers

IT'S the draghunt that all trainers dream of winning as Ballinspittle gets ready to host the Puppy All Ireland draghunt on Sunday (3pm).

There is little doubt the bookies favourite will be Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers who is champion Puppy elect after an outstanding season for trainer Kieran Kearney.

Kilbrittain Girl is a very promising hound as she shown throughout the campaign and barring a major blip she is bound to be in the mix.

The recent form of the John and Sean O’Sullivan Griffin United trained Sean T is bound to have caught the eye of many punters.

The father and son O’Sullivan training partnership is one that relishes winning on the big stage and it would be no major shock if they came up trumps.

Mayfield trainer Martin Wall is sure to have to put in good preparations in a bid to win the title as his charge Wolfe Tone Lass could be a serious challenger.

There were scenes of joy at the recent Donal O’Mahony Blarney meeting when Sally’s Girl won the title for Northern Hunt trainers Stephen and Kyle Quilligan.

It was a serious effort from the father and son training team who are having their first season in the sport and it was clear to see after their win in Blarney that they will not be going on Sunday just for the car ride.

Authority, owned by John O'Callaghan of Northern Harriers takes the win in the senior race at the Donal O'Mahony Memorial Draghunt at Blarney on Sunday. Members of the O'Mahony Family at the cup presentation. Jack Sheehan a great-grandson of Donal (Donie) O'Mahony holds the cup with Grace O'Shea, Ava O'Mahony, Chrissie O'Mahony, Joanne Dillane and Troy O'Mahony. Pic: Larry Cummins

The IHT based west Cork club will be relying on the training partnership of Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins to keep the title on home soil.

This kennel with have the quartet of Naoi, Diamond and Penny’s Girl and Tiger’s Boy and they are sure to give a good account on the day.

Denise Rall of Mayfield had many good years of success in the sport and although the last few years have been sparse she does have two progressive hounds in her kennel.

Magic’s Beauty and Magic’s Pride could prove dangerous if getting among the leaders and it would be unwise to discount them.

Word from the Kerry association suggests they will have no fear of competing on Cork terrain and don’t be surprised if they spring a surprise.

When the extra distance is put in place for this draghunt sometimes an outsider can pop up and it will be interesting to see if the fancied hounds manage to dominate the race.

There is always a special draghunt on All-Ireland Puppy day in the shape of the Non Winners draghunt and that should have a decent slip with few hounds on the winners rostrum this season.

Patrons are asked to be on the starting field for 2.30pm and also to adhere to the requests of the stewards manning the various vantage points.