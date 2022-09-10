Josh Beausang fires Russell Rovers into Premier Junior Hurling semi-final

Russell Rovers 1-19 Argideen Rangers 1-12

RUSSELL ROVERS had seven points to spare over Argideen Rangers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC quarter-final at Riverstown on Saturday.

The Shanagarry side, led by sharpshooter Josh Beausang, hit the first three points inside seven minutes. Argideen Rangers struggled with the intensity early on, but they raised a green flag before the 10th minute, the ball fell nicely for Darragh O’Donovan and he brilliantly pulled on the ball and went into the corner of the net.

Ruairi Cummins nudged Russell Rovers ahead with a lovely point, but the Timoleague-based outfit were hurling well at this juncture, they landed three consecutive white flags, John Michael O’Callaghan (2) and a magnificent point from a side-line cut from Cathal O’Donovan, 1-3 to 0-4 after the first quarter.

Darragh O'Donovan, Argideen Rangers in action as left corner forward against Kevin Tattan, Russell Rovers. Picture: Larry Cummins

In a topsy turvy first half, Russell Rovers replied with three points on the trot to edge ahead by one point. The West-Cork side through two O’Callaghan points had their noses in front, but just before half-time two white flags without reply from the winners, had them leading once again courtesy of a Kevin Moynihan effort and a Beausang free, 0-9 to 1-5 at half-time.

Former Cork footballer Ciarán Sheehan was on the line for Russell Rovers in the second half, the Éire Óg man, who is based in Shanagarry, is on the management team. The beaten team were the better side on the resumption, landing three of the first four points. O'Callaghan, Paudie Butler and O’Donovan with the white flags for Rangers.

It was one-way traffic for the remainder of the game, as Russell Rovers started to find gaps in the Argideen Rangers defence. The winning side sent over five points without reply. Kevin Moynihan’s score, following good work by Kieran Walsh the pick of the scores, 0-15 to 1-8 after the third quarter.

Russell Rovers were starting to flex their muscles at this stage, they pushed further clear with five minutes remaining, as Brian Hartnett, Jack McGrath and a Beausang free gave them a seven-point advantage, 0-18 to 1-8.

Argideen Rangers were looking tired, maybe their exploits in the Carbery junior A football championship recently were starting to show, but they did land their first score in 20 minutes, as the accurate O’Callaghan pointed from a placed ball. The losers did get two of the next three points, but a Beausang green flag all but ended Rangers' faint hopes.

O'Callaghan did land a late free, but it was merely a consolation.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: J Beausang 1-11 (0-5 f), B Hartnett 0-2, K Moynihan 0-2, K Walsh 0-2, J McGrath 0-1, R Cummins 0-1.

Argideen Rangers: J M O’Callaghan 0-8 (0-5 f), D O’Donovan 1-1, C O’Donovan 0-2, P Butler 0-1.

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; P Lane, K Ivers, P Cummins; J Kennefick, E O’Sullivan, K Tattan; D Moynihan, K Walsh; K Moynihan (jc), L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath; J Beausang, B Hartnett (jc), R Cummins.

Subs: M Dwyer for J McGrath (59), J Scannell for J Beausang (61), F Murray for K Tattan (62).

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: D Harrington; S Henchion, J Murphy (Capt), G Crowley; S Walsh, M Lawton, B Fleming; C O’Donovan, D Holland; E Lawton, P Butler, F Walsh; F Butler, J M O’Callaghan, D O’Donovan.

Subs: S Maxwell for E Lawton (h-t), C Smith for J Murphy (49).

Referee: Niall Fahy (Brian Dillons).