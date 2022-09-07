Cork boxer Lauran Crinnion is on the rise after European success

However, the quiet young woman has her feet firmly on the ground and can’t wait to get back training as soon as possible.
She is following a family tradition as Kenneth was an accomplished boxer with the South Parish Boxing Club under trainer John O’Neill and her grandfather Jim Doherty and his father before him, Ned, were also very useful boxers.
“Two months later I stepped up to the 44kg weight to fight Keelan O’Flynn from the St Colmans Club for the Cadets Irish Title. I won my fight and was called into the Irish squad for the European Schools Boxing Championships in Turkey.”