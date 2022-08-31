Jay Bazz brush aside challenge of Andy Sull’s Hair in opening Business League win

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group C

Jay Bazz 4

Andy Sull’s Hair 2

LAST SEASON’S Sports Gear Direct First Division Cup winners Jay Bazz got their season off to the best possible start by coming from behind to beat debutant’s Andy Sull’s Hair in fine footballing contest at Mayfield Community School last Friday night in a Group C Shield game,

After Adam Hegarty put the hosts one-up from one of his trademark free-kicks, the visitors responded by going 2-1 up before half-time through Corey Ryan and Jack Austin.

However, once Brandon Downey equalized in the 55th minute, the destination of the points were never in doubt after Michael Coffey and Sam Heffernan added further goals in the final quarter.

Heffernan was outstanding for the winners with Scott McCarthy and Conor Hickey the pick for Andy Sull’s Hair.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group A

Absolute Contracting Inch Utd. 1

HBC Redemption Rovers. 1

(Inch won 4-2 on pens.)

In a close encounter at Sexton Park, Inch United needed penalties to shake off HBC after Craig Murphy had given the visitors the lead. Goalkeeper Stephen Morrissey, striker Dean Buckley and full-back Chris Conway played well for the visitors.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

Marlboro Trust 4

Old rivals met at Garryduff last Sunday morning with the visitors coming out on top courtesy of goals from Abdenacer Sahouadi (2), Alex Campos and Hugo Bertolotti. Francis O’Callaghan netted twice for the home team.

Sports Gear Direct Shield –Group B

Arc Rovers 5

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Debutants Arc Rovs. took just four minutes to take the lead through Dean Cummins.

Three goals from free-kicks, two from Greg Harrington and one from David McCarthy extended the host’s lead with Cummins going on to add his second of the afternoon.

Jamie Torpey and Mark Buckley registered Dripsey’s goals. Alex Nolan and Jordan Jones shone for the visitors.

Satellite Taxis 2

Trend Micro 2

(Satellite won 4-3 on pens.)

Last season’s beaten finalists Satellite Taxis were taken to penalties by Trend Micro despite leading twice in the tie.

James Corcoran’s cross was neatly finished at the back post by Kian Fitzgerald before Vitor Granja equalized for the visitors.

Alex McCarthy sent Corcoran through for the lead again for Satellite only for Granja to level. A crucial save by Mike Holland in the shoot-out sealed the points for the hosts.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group D

The Glue Pot Passage 0

Jason O’Neill Electrical 4

JONE led two-nil with fifteen minutes remaining through Kieran Buckley and Paudie Cotter before Darragh Corrigan and Cotter made the points safe with further goals in the last ten minutes.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group E

Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

SCS Crookstown United 1

Despite going behind to a Kieran Doody opener for Crookstown/

MHS rallied with goals from John Paul Morrissey, Liam Coleman and Michael Sadik. Rhys Ahern set up two from set pieces.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group F

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 6

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2

Two of the league’s newcomers met at sunny Conna last Saturday afternoon.

After Rovers’ Sean McCarthy and Tigers’ Cherno Bidaga shared early goals, John Noonan put the hosts in front again on the half hour and within a minute Joaquin Almeida made it 3-1.

Lively winger Jack Murphy increased the lead to 4-1 before half-time before Noonan added his second and his side’s fifth early in the second half. To their credit, the Tigers kept on the offensive and were rewarded with a second through Howard Murphy.

With ten minutes remaining Noonan completed his hat-trick to seal a memorable first win for the Jack Laczak inspired Rovers.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group G

Telus International 1

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 3

Carrigaline Town secured all three points from their trip to Mayfield last Sunday afternoon.

Dean Farrissey, Nikita Zigunov and Peter Sheeran were among the goals from the winners with Telus’ reply coming from a Dean O’Sullivan own goal.

Callan Dempsey, Dan Kingston and Alan O’Brien were prominent in the host’s second-half push to get back into the tie.

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group H

County Council 1

Suro Cars 1

(Suro won 4-2 on pens.)

Suro’s patience was rewarded with a second-half equalizer from Shane McGill after debutant Michael Jennings had given Council the lead before half-time.

Jay Quirke, Ciaran O’Regan Cian Higgins and replacement goalkeeper Rob Fitzgerald shone for the winners with Chris Halpin and Jordan Hughes the pick for Council.

FOOT-NOTE: The League extends its condolences to his wife Esther, family and friend on the recent passing former County Council striker of the early 80’s. Derry Hayes.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Fixtures:

Friday, September 2nd

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group A Marlboro Trust v Absolute Flooring Inch Utd., Mayfield Community School, 7.45pm (Paul Kavanagh).

Saturday, September 3rd

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group B Arc Rovs. v Trend Micro, The Regional Pk., 12am (Mossie Coughlan) Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group F Curry House Hungry Tigers v UCC Utd., Mayfield Community School, 2pm (Bryan Forde) Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group H Brew Boys United v Co. Council, Mayfield Utd. Pk., 5pm (Denis Cronin)

Sunday, September 4th

Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group A HBC Redemption Rovs. v Healy O’Connor Solicitors, Fairfield, 10.45am (Denis Cronin) Longboats v Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town, Crosshave, 2pm (Mossie Coughlan) Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group B The Weigh Inn Dripsey v Satellite Taxis, The Regional Pk., 10.45am (Sumate Virak) Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group D Cork Hospitals v The Glue Pot Passage, The Farm, 10-.45am (Mossie Coughlan) Sports Gear Direct Shield – Group E SCS Crookstown Utd. v OBS, Crookstown, 10.45am (Brendan O’Regan) Sports Gear Direct Shield Shield – Group C Doolan’s Cow v Jay Bazz, Mayfield Community School, 2pm (Bryan Forde) Sports Gear Direct First Division Suro Cars v Andy Sull’s Hair, Mayfield Community School, 10.45am (Bryan Forde) Sports Gear Direct Premier Division Martin Harvey Solicitors v Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers, Ringmahon Pk., 2pm (Denis Cronin)