Adam Drummond is an inspiration for all both on and off the basketball court

ADAM DRUMMOND'S vision for his future on and off the basketball courts changed forever when he had an life-changing accident in May 2021.

The very talented basketball player was left paralyzed from the waist down and he was left with a huge decision, one to feel sorry for himself, or get on with his new life to the best of his ability.

Like all his battles on the court, Adam faced this decision head on and decided this accident was not going to define him and he choose the latter and now his an inspiration and role model for everyone on how to deal with such devastating news and get the most of your life.

Adam is still adjusting to life in his wheelchair remarkably well, as he is now driving his own car, has returned to college at the Munster Technological University, is playing wheelchair basketball with the Rebel Wheelers and the Irish Wheelchair team, and is now also coaching with the Neptune U20 team.

Adam’s world was turned upside down that day, however, his strength and attitude is remarkable for such a young man.

23-year-old Adam Drummond and his parents Mar and Brian.

Before his accident Adam, was playing Division One basketball with Dickinson College in Carlisle Pennsylvania, however he decided to come home to play SuperLeague with his boyhood club Neptune.

“Before my accident I was playing basketball in America for a couple of years," Adam said.

“I played with prep school Taft School in Connecticut. I then got a scholarship to play with Division One school Dickinson College.

"It was an great experience, but when Neptune went SuperLeague I decided to stay at home to play for them.

“Then I had my accident 18 months ago and I had plenty of decisions to make.

"When I was in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire my first goal was to drive home to Cork when I was released from hospital and I did that.

“The first day I came home I went to see Neptune to watch the National League train.

"I couldn’t believe it when I came into the Stadium as all my emotions were all over the place.

"Some days when I go there I get angry, because I remember my playing days, however, most days I love the place and have to be thrown out at the end of most nights.

"I realized the place is its not just putting the ball into the basket, it’s about the players, coaches and the great people who do so much work behind the scenes at the club."

Adam met Con Coughlan at college and he invited him along to a Rebel Wheelers training session at the Ballyphehane Community Centre.

He joined the club that night and he started his new basketball playing career.

A few months later he represented his country again to play with the U23 side at the European Para Youth Games in Finland.

Neptune's Adam Drummond celebrates scoring a 3 pointer

He also was recently appointed the U20 coach at Neptune for the coming season.

“I met Con Coughlan at college and he asked me to come along to one of the Wheelers training sessions at the Ballyphehane Community Centre.

"I loved it straight away and now I train three nights a week with them and I’m looking forward to the coming season playing with them in the IWA National League.

“After playing Under 16 and 18 basketball with the Irish National teams, I was honored to play for my country again when I traveled to Finland to play for the Irish Under 23 National team in the European Para Youth Games.

"We played against sides from Holland, Italy, Finland and Portugal, although we won only one game against Finland, I truly enjoyed the experience.

“I recently was appointed coach of the Neptune U20 team with Kieran Leahy and I must admit I'm really after catching the coaching bug.

"The lads are great and have a great attitude so I’m really enjoying my role with the team and helping the lads to become better players."

After Adam had his accident the basketball community all over the country were were on hand to help him in every possible way.

He received numerous messages of support and was blown away with the support from the GoFundMe set up to help him with his recovery.

His house was also recently renovated by DIY SOS and again he is so thankful to all the people who helped out in the project.

“I like to take this opportunity to thank all the people in Neptune basketball club for all that they done for me over the last year and a half and the basketball community far and near for all the kind messages they sent me after my accident.

Adam Drummond.

"I was completely blown away with the generously of everyone who donated to the GoFundMe and I want to that everyone from the bottom of my heart.

"Also I’m very great full to all the people who help with the renovation of my house.

"I want to also thank Roy Keane for calling to me when he was home recently,” Adam added.