Corinthian Boys 1 Leeside 3

LEESIDE got their Gary Comerford U15 Premier League campaign off to a winning start at Corinthians Park with Patrick Adedukon’s goal in the last minute securing the victory.

The first real chance fell to Leeside in the 11th minute when Ryan Lane’s shot was well held by Corinthians’ keeper David Clarke.

Corinthians won several of corners but were thwarted by the Leeside defence which cleared the danger each time and the visitors were creating chances, with Alex Bollard, Ronan Murray and Jamie Coughlan’s efforts all going wide.

The breakthrough came in the 31st minute when Cian Daly’s 30-yard free beat Clarke. Within three minutes Leeside doubled their lead when Aaron O’Mahony’s cross was headed in at the far post by Coughlan.

Leeside's Ryan Lane and Corinthian Boys Sean McNamee in a race for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Corinthians looked to get back into the game with chances falling to Olan Taaffe, Ben Herlihy, Sean McNamee, and Matthew Ray with Robert Sheehan’s header from a corner also going wide.

Corinthians pulled one back in the 65th minute when McNamee scored from close range.

It led to a frantic final few minutes with Clarke doing well to deny Adedokun while Connal McBride’s header went wide at the other end.

Leeside secured the win and the three points with literally the last kick of the game when Adedokun pounced from 20 yards to score.seal the visitors’ win.

Corinthian Boys' Scott Higgins shoots from Leeside's Maidhc Ross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORINTHIANS: David Clarke, Charlie Kelleher, Ben Herlihy, Robert Sheehan, Christian Wilson, Matthew Ray, Daniel Olawuki, Cathal Twohig, Sean McNamee, Isaac Jenkins, Olan Taaffe, Sean O’Connor, Scott Higgins, David O’Leary, Alex O’Herlihy, Conal McBride.

LEESIDE: David Nolan, Ryan Lane, Daniel Brennan, Ewan O’Leary, Aaron O’Mahony, Ronan Murray, Alex Bollard, Maidhc Ross, Jamie Coughlan, Ben O’Reilly, Cian Daly, Kieran Beecher, Emmanuel Domor, Patrick Adedukun.

Referee: David O’Donoghue