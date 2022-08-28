Kevin Kavanagh's point key as Carrigaline edge out Watergrasshill

Carrigaline 1-15 Watergrasshill 2-12

HIGH drama in Blarney as a 64th-minute point from Kevin Kavanagh claimed a precious draw for Carrigaline to make the Premier IHC knockout phase on scoring difference over unbeaten Watergrasshill.

Carrigaline mounted a spirited comeback in the second half to book their place in the quarter-finals against Castlemartyr, where they know they won't be able to afford such a slow start.

Watergrasshill were firing on all cylinders in the first half going in six points to the good, helped by an Aidan Foley penalty after Sean Desmond was dragged down. They got a second goal when wing-forward Brendan Lehane pounced.

However, Watergrasshill’s second half was a lot less productive, only scoring 0-5, along with five wides, and in a tight game they were costly.

Carrigaline started the second period the brighter.

A quick-fire 1-2 brought them to within a point of the Hill, the goal coming from marquee forward Brian Kelleher after a well-placed pass saw the forward in space to slot it past Aiden Foley.

Carrigaline continued to put pressure on Watergrasshill and there was rarely more than a point difference between the two throughout the entirety of the second half.

Carrigaline took the lead for the first time since the third minute with six left on the clock.

The final stages were full of drama.

Watergrasshill thought they had snatched victory from a Paddy O'Regan free but Kevin Kavanagh scored a magnificent point with seconds left to salvage an all-important draw for his side.

Carrigaline edged out Wategrasshill narrowly on scoring difference, with the latter in the usual position of exiting the championship unbeaten after three draws.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 1-2 (0-2 f), R O Shea 0-3, F O Connell, E Desmond, R Kelleher 0-2 each, N Coleman, R McCarthy, D Drake, K Kavanagh 0-1 each.

Watergrasshill: P O'Regan 0-7 (0-5 f), A Foley 1-0 pen, B Lehane 1-0, S Desmond 0-3, D O Leary, A Cronin 0-1 each.

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; D King, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; C Vaughan, R McCarthy, N O'Keeffe; R Kelleher, N Coleman; F O'Connell, E Desmond, R O'Shea; D McCarthy, P Mellet, B Kelleher.

Subs: D Drake for N Coleman (40), K Kavanagh for C Vaughan (52).

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, J Gowen; K O'Neill, D O’Leary, D O’Farrell; K O'Keeffe, R Murray; B Lehane, A Spriggs, A Cronin; C Cronin, S Desmond, P O’Regan.

Subs: B Moloney for A Ricken (10), G Doyle for K O Keefe (47).

Referee: J McEvoy (Blarney).