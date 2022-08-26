Cork Camogie: Inniscarra in control as they outgun Glen Rovers

Inniscarra 1-20 Glen Rovers 2-10

A STRONG Inniscarra performance withstood two late Glen Rovers goals to win their SE Systems Senior Camogie second-round tie with seven points to spare.

They led by five at the break and were in a comfortable position when five minutes into the second half Aileen Sheehan hit the net to give them a 1-14 to 0-8 advantage.

The Glen started steadily, Emma Murphy given too much space where she grabbed two points inside four minutes. The slight wind favoured Inniscarra. It was point for point with Glen Rovers 0-4 to 0-3 in front after seven minutes in a lively start but then Inniscarra found their rhythm and got four points on the bounce from Ellen Crowley (2), Aileen Sheehan and Joanne Casey.

Crowley was causing a lot of problems with her speed at right corner-forward, winning a lot of possession, and physically Inniscarra were stronger up front. A Glen purple patch with Lydia Cunningham, Emma Akinkolie and Murphy doing well and the sides were level again after 18 minutes.

The Glen’s short puck-outs at times were catching them, two points offered up, and a third which they were lucky didn’t result in a goal. Across the remainder of the half, Inniscarra opened up a five-point lead as they matched the Glen for speed and had greater physicality.

Katie Walsh, Glen Rovers, turns from Rebecca Murphy, Inniscarra. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Lining out without the services of stalwart and workhorse Katie O’Mahony, who awaits the results of an MRI, that loss was cancelled out with Glen Rovers’ Lauren Callanan still out due to a concussion suffered in the All-Ireland intermediate final. Key players.

The Glen lost their shape in the third quarter as they chased the game, balls hit aimlessly into free Inniscarra defenders. Emma Murphy was now playing too deep to cause Inniscarra trouble, winning ball but relying on Katie Walsh inside to finish the job and Walsh was well marshalled by an extra Inniscarra defender where Lydia Cunningham was the floater at the other end for the Glen.

Inniscarra pushed into an 11-point lead, seven scorers on the board.

Murphy pushed up, bore down on goal and was dragged to the ground. Denise Luby hit the resultant free to the bottom right-hand corner and it gave the Glen something to fight for. Minutes later another good Glen move and Katie Walsh, under pressure, hit a rasper to the net.

But it was too late to deny Inniscarra a strong win.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A Sheehan 1-3, J Casey 0-6 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), C Keane 0-4, E Crowley 0-3, R Quigley 0-2, A O’Regan, R Murphy 0-1 each.

Glen Rovers: D Luby 1-4 (1-3 f), K Walsh 1-1, E Murphy 0-3, E Akinkolie 0-2.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; C Looney, C Ring, A Dineen; R Buckley, E Looney, A Kavanagh; A O’Regan, M Lyons; R Murphy, C Keane, A Sheehan; J Casey, R Quigley, E Crowley.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for R Murphy (48), A McCarthy for R Quigley (57), B Holland and R O’Mahony for M Lyons and A Dineen (60).

GLEN ROVERS: L O’Riordan; K Falvey, A O’Rourke, E O’Meara; L O’Sullivan, L Cunningham, T McCarthy; N O’Brien, C Martin; K Walsh, E Murphy, E Akinkolie; N O’Riordan, D Luby, A Wallace.

Subs: M Martin for N O’Brien (38), I O’Meara for A Wallace (55).

Referee: William Wallace (Midleton).