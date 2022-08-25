Fitzgerald Hurleys still striking the sweet spot after 21 years

Located in Araglen, the small North Cork village which juts into Tipperary and Waterford, Fitzgerald Hurleys supplies players throughout Munster and beyond. Cork stars Seamus Harnedy, Mark Coleman, and the Cahalanes, Damien, Conor, and Jack, are among the marquee hurlers that regularly call in.
They recently got a fresh bank of ash trees to craft hurleys for the coming weeks. They come in all sizes and many have a preferred shape, though the average adult size is now 33 to 34 inches, where 20 years ago many used a 36-inch stick.