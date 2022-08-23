AUL: Glenthorn Celtic have high hopes of competing for trophies this season

GLENTHORN Celtic kicked off their AUL season with a defeat against Temple.

However, manager Derek Falvey is hopeful his side can get a result this week when they host newly-promoted Corkbeg.

Falvey is certainly not taking anything for granted though and stressed that he believes this season could be the most competitive season in a while.

“Without a doubt, I believe this season is going to be the strongest the AUL Premier has had in years,” said Falvey. "The likes of Corkbeg and Springfield are very strong coming up and I have no doubt they have added to their squads.

“We play Corkbeg on Thursday and we certainly won’t be too complacent. It’s hard to know what opposition will be like so early in the season but we will be prepared for another tough battle but hopefully we can get the three points.

“We had a tough but successful preseason and all the lads are just delighted to be back playing competitively.

“Our aim for the season is to do better than last season. We finished third but learned a lot throughout the season. For me and my backroom staff, our main focus is to get the balance of youth and experience correct in our starting squad.”

The club will mark 25 years in football this season and for Falvey and his squad, they hope to play their part in the celebrations.

“It’s a great club to be involved in and it’s a huge testament for them to be celebrating a quarter of a century involved in football.

The club was formed in a bar in Blackpool 25 years ago and has since gone from strength to strength. They won all the leagues on the way up and now they are very proud to be a Premier club and long may that status continue."

Falvey, more commonly known as Sparky, is a well-known coach across the footballing circles in Cork. The 42-year-old from Dublin Hill has coached in all leagues across the county. Schoolboys, youths, junior, senior and at League of Ireland level.

And having gained the experience and knowledge from the different leagues, he hopes he can bring that quality to AUL.

QUALITY

“I certainly have clocked up a lot of knowledge over the years with the different leagues I have coached at. I would like to think I have brought a better quality player to the club as a lot of the players have played Munster Senior League.

“From having coached at the various leagues I have enjoyed each league I’ve been with. Obviously, there are many differences between the leagues but for me the main one is commitment. I would love to have the same commitment at all levels because that’s what will increase the standard. That’s what myself and the back room staff are trying to instill at our club.

“I am lucky to have a great team of coaches. Paul Burke, Pa Long and Liam Condon have been excellent. Paul was my assistant last year after stepping up from doing the B team and he's also the women's manager. Paul has a great knowledge of the game and a huge addition to the squad.

"Pa has a wealth of experience at the AUL. He knows the league inside out and he will play for us also once his injury clears. He has been one of the best players in the AUL for the last 10 years and it's great to have him.

"Liam does everything in the club and is a huge addition also for us.

"And not to forget our fitness coach John McGrath. He’s a top-class man who has got the lads in great shape.”

EVOLVING

Like many clubs, Glenthorn have lost a few players from last year but Falvey is happy with his replacements.

“We lost a few players from last season but we also added this year. We, as a club, decided to really go for as many players as possible living locally. We felt they would give us more commitment. We signed John Corcoran, Ian Kent, Pa Long, Danny Callaghan, Eoin Quirke, Johnathon Murray and Adam Murphy so far this season and all have been huge additions to the squad.”

Grattan's Mark O'Sullivan works hard to shield possession fron Glenthorn's Jason Higgins in the action at Glenthorn Park last season. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Having coached at higher levels, what does Falvey think of the standard in AUL?

“To be honest I think there is huge talent in the AUL. There are players playing in the league that could be playing at a higher level definitely but choose not to for certain reasons.

"Whether they can’t make the commitment due to work or family, it doesn’t take away from the talent they have and it’s great to see the standard at AUL increase year after year."

The Glenthorn Celtic side before a 5-0 victory over Glen Celtic in their Premier clash last year. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Excited for the season ahead, Falvey is quick to praise the work being done at the club.

The Forde brothers have been brilliant with the club. Fintan, Micky and Colm. The Cronin brothers Nipper and Ger have done alot of work for the club down through the years also.

“And we couldn't have a club without our great sponsors. Southern Pumps with owner Decky deeply involved with the club and his son Josh plays. Prime Carpentry and John Paul O’Brien Plumbing has supported us well.

“Fintan Forde Carpentry, Stephen Murnane Painting, Safety Tech and Murphy Rock bar where we recently celebrated our 25th-anniversary dinner dance. We have a very good secretary in John Murphy. Also, I'm gutted that my assistant from last year Liam Foley has taken time out due to family commitments. He was very hands-on and is sorely missed by all.

“However we’re all looking forward to the season ahead with a lot of work being done on and off the pitch. Long may it continue.”