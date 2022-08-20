Cork striker Chiedozie Ogbene grabs fourth goal of the season for Rottherham

ROTHERHAM maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 1-1 draw at QPR.

Cork attacker Chiedozie Ogbene put the Yorkshire side ahead and they held on after Chris Willock's equaliser to pick up a well-earned point.

In-form striker Ogbene, who had caught the eye for Stephen Kenny's Ireland over the last year, opened the scoring after 33 minutes with his fourth goal of the campaign.

Rangers failed to deal with Shane Ferguson's free-kick from the left and Ogbene netted from near the edge of the six-yard box, sliding the ball into the far corner after his first effort was blocked.

Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring their first goal. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire.

But the combination of talisman Willock and fellow playmaker Ilias Chair, which is so crucial for Rangers, enabled them to hit back 10 minutes later.

Willock exchanged passes with Chair and held off two challenges before firing past keeper Viktor Johansson at the Swede's near post.

Rotherham came under pressure early in the second half, with Chair shooting wide and Johansson saving efforts from Willock and on-loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird.

With the Millers standing firm and his side again struggling to create clear opportunities, R's boss Mick Beale made a double substitution with 20 minutes remaining, sending on young striker Sinclair Armstrong along with Albert Adomah.

Dubliner Armstrong, signed from Shamrock Rovers last year, has looked exciting during recent appearances as a substitute.

And the 19-year-old made an instant impact again, charging down the right and crossing low towards Chair, who was unable to make contact.

However, when a glorious chance to score his first league goal came his way, Armstrong could not take it.

Willock found space on the left and put him through on goal, but Armstrong could only tamely side-foot straight at Johansson.

While the draw continued Rotherham's encouraging start to life back in the Championship, it also continued a tricky start to Beale's reign at QPR.

Beaten by Blackpool in midweek, a solitary point from two seemingly winnable home matches is a disappointing return for Rangers, whose frustrating afternoon was summed up when Adomah's late cross just eluded fellow substitute Olamide Shodipo at the far post.

Willock's gradual return to fitness is at least a positive sign for Beale.

The former Arsenal man, who required surgery after suffering a hamstring tear in March, has been badly missed when unavailable and his team look much improved with him back. His goal was his second in as many appearances this season.

Another Leesider, Fiacre Kelleher, brother of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín, scored for Solihull Moors in their 4-3 win over Scunthorpe in the National League.

The 26-year-old defender is currently on loan at the club from Mark Hughes-managed League Two side Bradford.