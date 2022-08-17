Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 11:50

Cork U12s and U13s delivered SFAI titles for Cork Schoolboys League

Cork squads lifted trophies in four of the five national inter-league competitions last season
Cork U13 star Joe Miskella celebrates his goal against Limerick County in the SFAI Inter-league Munster final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ronan Lettis

CORK brought home silverware in four out of the five national schoolboys competitions they were competing in this season.

The U13 and U16 teams won the SFAI Inter League and Craig Robinson’s U12 outfit captured the SFAI Inter-League Bowl. For good measure, Robin O’Day’s Cork squad won the Kennedy Cup, the most prestigious tournament of them all.

The Cork U12s were up against Mayo in the Bowl final at Cahir Park and the Leesiders won the silverware after producing a first-rate display. Cork had aimed to make it through to the Inter League knock-out stages but a second-place finish in Group 2 of the Munster Group stages saw the team progressing to the Bowl competition. 

Cork then delivered some impressive performances in the knockout stages, beating Wexford 2-0 at Kilmuckridge and overcoming Limerick District 2-0 at Ballea Park in Carrigaline. In the final, both Cork and Mayo created chances throughout a tight and entertaining encounter with Caleb Murray in good form for Cork in goal and the back three of Evan Stack, Alex Maloney and Josh Dunne rebuffing numerous Mayo attacks. 

West Cork's Fion Coppinger and Cork United's Evan Stack tussle for the ball in an U12 clash. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

McAuliffe assisted Kenefick for the opening goal 10 minutes into the second half and Cillian Dorgan ended the tie as a contest with a second goal late on in the game.

Cork ran out worthy winners 3-1 in the SFAI U13 Inter League final at Cahir Park against the DDSL. En route to the final, Cork defeated Limerick (1-0) and Galway (4-1) having previously topped Group 1 in the Munster section at the expense of West Cork A, Clare A and South Tipperary. 

Cork managed to win the group with an impressive 17 goals scored and none conceded. The youngsters defeated Limerick in the Munster final along the way too. 

In the final, the Leesiders took the lead within two minutes thanks to Joe Miskella’s neat finish from just inside the six-yard box. Excellent build-up play from teammates Morgan Kelleher and David Dunne led to the opening goal of the game. 

The CSL outfit doubled their lead at the quarter of the hour mark through Dunne. The Cork striker controlled the ball before finding the net with an unstoppable effort. Miskella expertly struck a 30-yard set-piece directly to the back of the net for 3-0. 

Ben Dumigan lifted the prestigious ‘Liam Miller Cup’ alongside injured teammate Tom McGrath to the delight of their fellow players and managers.

Midleton's Ben Dumigan shone for Cork U13s. Picture: Howard Crowdy

It took a penalty shootout to separate Cork and Galway after their scoreless draw in the SFAI Inter League U16 final at Cahir Park. Cork won 5-4 on penalties with Carrigaline keeper Rob Barry the hero after saving Galway’s final spot kick. 

Both sides had their chances throughout the game including efforts from the likes of Cork players Adam O’Callaghan and Conor Meade. Keith McCarthy and Rob Barry were among the players to impress in the final.

Cork U12 Bowl Squad: 

Caleb Murray (Midleton), Adam Dollery (Corinthians), Alex Maloney (Leeds), Evan Stack (Lakewood Athletic), Cillian Dorgan (Springfield Ramblers), Brayan Wiecek (Midleton), Ciaran Galvin (Corinthians), James Kenefick (Wilton United), Rocky O'Callaghan (St. Mary’s), Darragh Mahoney (Avondale United), Daniel McAuliffe (Blarney United), Kevin Heally (Innishvilla), Matthew O'Leary (Tramore Athletic), Emmet Cronin (Corinthians), Jack Leahy (Springfield Ramblers), Jayden Ellard (Pearse Celtic), Callum Fox (Ringmahon Rangers), Josh Dunne (Douglas Hall), Tadgh O’Flaherty (Passage), Darragh Harrington (Corinthians), Alex Zak (Leeds), Cillian McAuliffe (Douglas Hall), Brian Griffin (Passage), Max Murphy (Springfield Ramblers), Matthew Madden (Riverstown).

Cork U13 Inter League Squad: 

Nathan Tate, David Nolan, Ben Dummigan, Jamie O’Brien, Morgan Kelleher, Jimmy O’Donovan, Joe Miskella, Fionnán Wrixon, Ryan O’Leary, Rory Fitzgerald, David Dunne, Darragh O’Flaherty, Liam O’Regan, Patrick O’Sullivan, Jack Mills, Lewis O’Dea, Berkley Arrey, Abrahim Erhabor, Tom McGrath.

