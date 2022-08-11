Cork Golf: Kinsale capture Fred Daly title at Muskerry Golf Club

KINSALE captured the Fred Daly Trophy last week after a great win in the Munster East final in Muskerry.

It was a dominant performance from the Kinsale side, Louis Galvin’s match was called in after wins from Sean Healy, Max Healy, Keith Walsh and Cuan Deasy gave Kinsale a 4.5-0.5 win over Faithlegg. It was a first pennant for team captain Ger Cullinane who has been spearheading Kinsale’s Fred Daly campaign for well over a decade.

Kinsale girls were also in action last weekend at the Girls inter-club finals in Blarney where Cliona Lyons, Amy-Sue and Katie-Rose Broderick finished in second place.

Kinsale Fred Daly Captain Ger Cullinane presenting the pennant to Mens Captain Dermot O'Sullivan. Also included is Kevin Murray, Golf Ireland. Picture: Tadhg Hurley

Monkstown were also in Munster final action on Sunday when they took on Tipperary in the Junior Foursomes. Unfortunately, the Cork side they came out second best, but it has been a very positive campaign for Edward Farr, Eoin Sheehan, Ronan O’Keeffe, and Cian McDonnell. Prior to the final they had beaten Kinsale, Fermoy, Douglas, and East Cork.

John Murphy and James Sugrue had another positive week on the Challenge Tour. The Cork pair were in Finland at the Vierumaki Challenge following their good results in the K Club the previous week. Murphy opened his tournament with rounds of 67 and 69 to leave him well placed, but six shots off the lead. Murphy was on fire on Saturday, shooting seven-under for his final seven holes. It was a career low round of 62, which took him to -18 for the tournament and gave him a real shot of a win on Sunday.

This was Murphy’s second consecutive week in the final group on the Sunday, but this week he had a real chance of a win as he was only one shot behind the leader.

As it happened, the win was quickly out of reach, as German Velten Meyer shot a 65 to take a five-shot lead. After a quiet level-par front nine Murphy went on a birdie charge to take second place, but a bogey on the final hole meant he had to settle for a share of third.

That result means that Murphy has banked over €30,000 in the past two weeks but more importantly he moved from 87th in the rankings to 28th. With the top 20 set to secure full DP Tour cards, Murphy is keen to keep the momentum going. This week he’s in action on the DP World Tour at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Galgorm Castle.

Murphy is in the best form of 2022 and while there’s a much bigger prize fund on the main tour, the event is also co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour, meaning he can also pick up more CT ranking points.

DRAMA

Sugrue had another good week on tour but his Finnish Challenge started with drama as his clubs ended up stranded in Dublin. Luckily for the Mallow man, Mikko Ilonen is part of his management company and Sugrue borrowed a set of Titleist clubs from the former European Tour winner for the week.

The borrowed clubs suited the former Amateur champion as he posted an opening seven-under-par 65. It was a round that included an incredible eight putts on the front nine and an eagle on the 18th.

Sugrue was delighted with his performance, considering playing with a new set of clubs: “It was good, I drove the ball very well and putted very well, it was very solid all around. They’re very nice, the driver is very nice and the putter is quite nice, I might have to hold on to them!”

Sugrue did hold onto them following the impressive opening round which put him into the overnight lead. Unfortunately, he went backwards on Friday after a level-par round.

Two solid rounds of 71 and 70 saw him finish in 35th place, but more importantly, he secured a place in the Challenge Tour event in Denmark this week.

The home internationals took place last week and there were three Cork golfers in action. Unfortunately, there was only one winning team with Sara Byrne playing her part in helping Ireland secure the women’s title in Ballyliffin. Peter O’Keeffe and Jack Murphy were also playing in the Men’s and Boys events and both were runners-up in the four-team event.

The last domestic major of the year takes place next week when Headfort Golf Club is the host venue for the AIG Irish Men’s Close.

Peter O’Keefe is the defending champion, and following good performances in the South of Ireland and the home internationals, he’ll be hoping that his current form can put him in a position to retain the title he won in Tullamore last year.