Ladies football is on the rise at St Finbarr's

THE St Finbarr’s junior ladies football team recently secured their second successive league title when they defeated Clann na nGael.

The Barrs ladies football team, which was formed in 2020 and entered its first competition last year, have made great progress since they were established.

Their captain Keeva McCarthy was delighted with their recent league success.

“We won comfortably in the end. We weren’t expecting the final result. We had played Clann na nGael earlier in the year and we only beat them by five points. We have improved a lot in recent weeks,” she said.

The centre-back who also plays for the Barrs camogie team revealed it was a great honour to accept the league title on behalf of her team-mates.

“It was a great honour to lift the cup on behalf of the team. They are a very easy bunch to captain. It was an honour to accept the cup.”

EXPERIENCE

The Barrs were guided to league glory by a management team comprising Michael Ryan, Alan Daly, Jeff Castles, Colette McCarthy, and Sam Ryan.

“We have three lads who are involved with us since our team was established — Michael Ryan, Alan Daly, and Jeff Castles. They all have daughters involved as well. My mother Colette got involved this year as well.

“Sam Ryan who plays senior football with the club has also got on board. He has taken a lot of sessions and he is also a selector. It is great to have someone like Sam involved.

“He is very good and brings a different perspective to it. He has helped bring us to a new level. We are very fortunate to have such a strong coaching set-up. They are all great and the atmosphere is so good.”

St Finbarr's junior football captain Keeva McCarthy with Aisling Shannon after the Barrs defeated Clann na nGael in the league final.

Keeva, who is 24 years old, falls in the mid-range category within the Barrs team which comprises a wide range of ages. The captain said they possess a very close-knit panel.

“It is probably one of the most closely bonded teams that I have been on down through the years. There is a big mixture of ages, but everyone gets on so well. We have players who are in their early thirties, mid to late twenties, and very young players as well. I am probably in the mid-range category.”

The Barrs will now turn their attention to their championship campaign, which will begin on Sunday, August 21. Keeva is looking forward to the championship.

“We are playing in a round-robin format in a group with Bandon, Clann na nGael, Ballincollig, and Youghal.

This league success will give us a good boost and help our confidence going into the start of the championship season.

“The junior ladies’ football team was set up in 2020. We entered in the lowest grade last year and we won the league, so we have won two league titles in two years.”

Due to big numbers at adult level, the club will field two teams this year in the junior grade. Keeva said there is a great buzz within the whole club.

We have very big numbers now at junior level. Over 40 players registered for the football team this year.

“We have entered a second team in the league due to our numbers. There is a competition for clubs who are fielding second teams.

“The numbers are strong at all levels in the club and a lot of the underage teams are competing at very high grades which is very encouraging.

“There is a brilliant buzz in the ladies’ club and throughout the club in general. The success that the senior footballers are enjoying is driving all the different clubs on.

“On and off the pitch the club is flying,” she added.

The captain paid tribute to all involved within St Finbarr’s for ensuring the ladies’ football section is well catered for.

“We have brilliant facilities in the club. We have three pitches. The two sand-based pitches are the main pitches and there is a smaller underage pitch.

“We also have an astroturf and a fabulous new gym that has been recently renovated. We get the best of everything. There is no special treatment for any team.”

Keeva and her teammates are determined to ultimately reach the senior grade in both football and camogie.

“I think when the junior football team was set up initially it was for a bit of fun, but now we are hungry to keep going up the grades. Our ambition is to get to the senior grade in ladies’ football.”

Club chairperson Joe Hallahan said the ladies club is going well.

“The club is going well. We are fielding teams at U6, U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, minor, and junior levels. We have very good numbers in the young teams which is very encouraging.

“There is good coaching going on within the club. We have a good committee and there is a great relationship within all the teams in the club.”

He is hopeful the future is bright for the Barrs ladies football club.

“We have made great strides in the few years since we were established. Hopefully, the future will be bright.”