Colin Healy looks ahead to two crucial games at Turner's Cross

AFTER seeing his side dispatch Athlone Town, Cork City was Colin Healy was delighted with his players after their impressive victory over the league’s bottom side.

The City manager opted to change his formation to a 4-3-3 and was extremely satisfied after his players managed to put on a show at Turner’s Cross against Athlone, although he was disappointed they were unable to keep a clean sheet.

“It was a very productive night. It was a good performance. We got some very very good goals, which is great. We also got a chance to take off a few lads and get some minutes into other lads which is important as well.

“It was great to get off to a good start. It was important that we did that. The goals allowed for us to settle down quickly. Like I said; it was a good performance and we got some very good goals.

Athlone Town goalkeeper Vladislav Velikin dives in vain for the penalty by Cork City's Ruairi Keating. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It was great for Barry Coffey to get his hat-trick. Also to see defenders like Cian Coleman and Josh Honohan getting on the scoresheet is always a good thing. And of course Keats [Ruairi Keating] got his goal as well. So overall, it was a very good night all round.

“We aren’t happy with conceding the goal. We weren’t happy inside of the dressing room. The players spoke about it afterwards.

“They weren’t happy about it themselves. We were sloppy in possession and we got punished because of it. It’s not like us to be so sloppy.

Going forward we were brilliant but we were excellent defensively to. We just switched off towards the end.

“It’s something that of course we don’t like but overall it’s not going to be a downer on the performance. We still won 6-1. Overall the players were fantastic and deserve a lot of credit for their performance.

Cork City's Cian Murphy tussles with Athlone Town's Aaron McBride during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I was probably most pleased with the goals we scored in the performance tonight. I thought we had a lot of possession. We kept the ball well. We didn’t force things. We would go one side and we weren’t afraid then to go the other side.

“We were patient in possession. I know it was probably a lot of possession in front of Athlone and we were then challenging the players to try and get balls in behind. It was good.

“And like I said; getting the opportunity to take off players and resting them for the games we have coming ahead was good. I know players don’t want to come off. They want to stay on and score goals but it’s a squad game.”

City’s victory over Athlone was not the only positive of the night for the Rebel Army after their title rivals Galway United were only able draw at home to Wexford, meaning City increased their lead over John Caulfield’s side to three points — with a game in hand over the Tribesmen.

Healy admits that he was made aware of Galway’s slip-up but insists there is still a long way to go in the title race. “I saw the result but there are nine games left, so there is loads to play for. We just have to keep doing what we have been doing and focus on ourselves.”

Cork City have two games at Turner's Cross this weekend, Treaty United on Friday and Waterford on Monday.