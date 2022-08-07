Premier SHC: Glen Rovers get back on track with win over Bishopstown

Glen Rovers 1-25

Bishopstown 0-18

Patrick Horgan scored 1-14 as Glen Rovers got their Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC campaign up and running with a win over Bishopstown at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

Beaten finalists for the last three years, the Glen still have room for improvement but, after an opening defeat to Erin’s Own, victory was the only metric of any import here and they rarely looked like being disappointed in that regard.

Horgan’s goal on 53 minutes finally put the game to bed, moments after Luke Lordan – one of Bishopstown’s better players – fired over when they really needed a goal to get something from the match.

Despite defeat, their race is far from run as they are still in the mix ahead of a final-round meeting with Erin’s Own and late points for them could yet prove crucial in terms of scoring difference. The Glen will face into a northside derby with Na Piarsaigh carrying some momentum and they will look to emulate last year’s feat of qualifying for the knockout stages despite an opening defeat.

The Glen's defeat to Erin's Own came eight days earlier in heavy rain but here the arid conditions meant that the extra-high bounce was something to contend with. The northsiders were the better side in the first half but were still asked questions by their city rivals. A five-point burst to move 0-8 to 0-3 clear gave the Glen a lead that would not be lost and then five of the last seven points of the half sent them in with a 0-15 to 0-9 advantage.

Patrick Horgan was in his usual deadly form from placed balls for the Glen, landing eight points in the opening period. His first from play, making it 0-6 to 0-3 on 15, might have even been a goal as, from David Noonan’s diagonal pass, he held off three defenders and let off a shot that flashed just over Ken O’Halloran’s crossbar.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan shoots over a free against Bishopstown, part of his tally of 1-14. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Alongside Horgan, Simon Kennefick also posed a threat, sending over two fine first-half points from the left, while Eoin Downey’s passing range from the half-back line was also a valuable asset in the Glen’s armoury.

Downey, his brother Robert and Brian Moylan provided a large hurdle for Bishopstown to surmount, but they had their moments too. Tipperary native Pearse Morris scoring a pair of good points, as did Thomas Murray, while Billy McConville and Pa Cronin were involved in productive movements for the western suburb.

Even so, a six-point half-time lead looked like being enough for the Glen to retain control of proceedings and first-half Eoin O’Leary put them seven clear when he seized possession from the throw-in and ran at the defence before scoring; midfielder David Noonan added his second just after that.

Cronin and Luke Lordan did reply for the Town, but two more Horgan frees – the first of which didn’t seem to be in any doubt but still drew a long consultation between officials – left the Glen 0-19 to 0-11 to the good with 22 minutes remaining.

Any residual doubts about the outcome could have been put beyond doubt as Moylan’s good found Horgan in goalscoring range and, while he could have shot, he opted to handpass to Kennefick, whose first-time effort was saved by O’Halloran.

The resultant 65 was put over for Horgan’s 11th of the day and a nine-point lead.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-14 (0-6f, 0-3 65), S Kennefick 0-3, D Noonan, B Moylan, D Brosnan 0-2 each, E O’Leary, M Dooley 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: P Cronin 0-6 (0-5f), L Lordan, P Morris 0-3 each, T Murray 0-2, D Daly, B O’Driscoll, B Murray, C Hegarty 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, D Dooling, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; D Noonan, A O’Donovan; M Dooley, D Brosnan, L Horgan; C Healy, P Horgan, S Kennefick.

Subs: E O’Leary for L Horgan (5, injured), R Dunne for Dooley, C Dorris for Healy (both 47), B Murphy for O’Donovan (56).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; D Daly, B Murphy, S Murphy; D Lester, B Murray, S Foley; B O’Brien, B McConville; L Lordan, P Cronin, T Murray; P Morris, B O’Dricoll, C O’Hora.

Subs: C Hegarty for O’Hora (41), O’Hora for Daly (52).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).