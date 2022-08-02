Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 15:00

Ballyhea’s John Mortell wants to build on impressive display

After beating Ballymartle by 13 points their next assignment is against in-form Bride Rovers
Ballyhea's Tom Hanley breaks past Ballymartle's Shane Cummins during the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Grenagh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John O'Shea

BALLYHEA got off to a winning start in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship courtesy of a 1-22 to 0-12 success against Ballymartle.

It may have been bucketing rain for this particular contest in Grenagh last weekend but that did not halt the Ballyhea attacking unit.

Pa O’Callaghan and Eugene O’Leary in particular were in red hot scoring form and that set their side a long way en route to victory. O’Callaghan, a former Cork underage star buried the goal while O’Leary clipped over a very impressive 0-7 from play.

Considering the weather conditions were so poor on the day, Ballyhea dealt with things very well and their final scoring total was quite good, especially in the conditions.

Speaking after his side’s victory, Ballyhea manager John Mortell was pleased with the win and hopes they can build on it.

“The conditions were tough. But last year we drew with Ballymartle and we knew it was going to be a tough battle.

“Our boys played very well today. For the club, I think it is our first championship victory in about three years.

“So it is a huge win for us. But look this is only the start of the campaign and it is early days yet.

“Injuries wise all the lads seem to be fine, apart from James O’Leary who is out long term.

“A winning start is a good start. I suppose when the draws are made, you always target your first game and this was our first game of the championship.

It was important for us to get the win in the first game. But look it is only game one. There still are two huge games coming up and two massive games.

“We are delighted with all of the lads’ attitude all year in fairness to them. They have worked very hard and they deserve that.

“But it is very early yet, it is only game one. We have Bride Rovers next and Bride Rovers are one of the best teams in this championship. We know it is going to be a tough one. But we will just have to go again.”

Mortell and his management team are sure to commence preparations right away for their forthcoming and next championship assignment.

Next up for Ballyhea is that meeting with Bride Rovers on Sunday at 2pm.

Then Ballyhea will conclude the group stages against Carrigtwohil on Saturday, August 27, at 7pm.

So it is one hurdle overcome successfully for Ballyhea in the 2022 championship, the first of many they will be seeking for.

SAHC: Eugene O'Leary and Pa O'Callaghan on form as Ballyhea beat Ballymartle

<p>John Murphy during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Hotel &amp; Golf Resort. Picture: Niall O'Shea </p>

Cork golfers James Sugrue and John Murphy on form at the K Club

