Three areas where the Cork hurlers must learn from Limerick

THEY might have a new manager, but Cork will head into next season with the same goal they did under John Meyler in 2019 and Kieran Kingston in 2021 and '22, looking to push Limerick off their throne.

Given their age profile and sustained excellence since the breakthrough five years ago, John Kiely's side will be firm favourites to emulate Kilkenny and complete the four-in-a-row. Cork are desperately seeking a first All-Ireland in 18 years.

Cork manager Pat Ryan with U20 forward Pádraig Power. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Replicating what Limerick do isn't an option for the Rebels but there are a few areas Pat Ryan and the backroom team he is currently assembling will look to match.

1. ADD MORE POWER:

Gearóid Hegarty was the Man of the Match after an all-time great All-Ireland final performance and Diarmaid Byrnes is a banker for Hurler of the Year. They're classy hurlers but also beasts in the air and on breaking ball, as are Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Dan Morrissey.

Seán Finn and Aaron Gillane aren't as tall but are built like tanks.

SERIOUS SHAPE: Limerick players Nickie Quaid, Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Peter Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes after the Munster final. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cork, who beat Waterford in Walsh Park with a display of controlled aggression, need to be more physically imposing. The likes of Rob Downey and Tim O'Mahony certainly have the size to match the Treaty and Seán O'Donoghue is a corner-back in the mould of Finn.

Stephen Casey was brought in to work on the Rebels' strength and conditioning this year and might be retained yet by Pat Ryan. Cork's athleticism must match their hurling.

When bringing in some fresh faces, the new selectors will surely be conscious of the importance of power. Brian Hayes is tied up with the Cork footballers but U20 graduate Colin O'Brien has the right build, as does Daire O'Leary, held back by injury so far, Eoin Downey and the Barrs' Ben O'Connor, depending on how his rugby career progresses.

2. FIND A STYLE OF PLAY THAT WORKS:

Paul Kinnerk has been lauded for his tactical acumen, steering Clare to the All-Ireland before returning to his native Limerick, and the champions have a clear style of play. They're brilliant at creating space and profit from angled deliveries to target men Gillane and Flanagan and searing support runs from Hegarty, Hayes and Tom Morrissey.

Under Kingston, Cork were always looking to move possession from defence to negate their lack of obvious ball-winners up top and cater to their pace and stickwork. At times it was effective but it was also counter by swarming tackling. Ryan's management must come up with their own formula.

3. GET THE FANS ON BOARD AGAIN:

Cork have an extremely vocal and passionate support but the hurling faithful wavered at times this season, especially after the Clare defeat. Limerick's massive fanbase was worth a few scores in Croke Park against Kilkenny. The best Cork teams always tap into the red wave.