Joshua Tree bag ladies darts league title as Quinlans

THE final games of the 2021/2022 season in the Cork Darts Organisation took place on Thursday last, with the ladies finals night, held at Ma Dullea’s.

The first semi-final saw the Joshua Tree beating the Redcove with a 3-0 whitewash, and in the other semi’s, it was Ma Dullea’s beat the Residence 3-1. Two familiar teams contested the final and it was the Josh Ladies that won the league, with a final score of 3-1.

The men’s season concluded on Monday, June 20th, with the finals of the Cork challenge cup (The FA cup of darts as it was affectionately known) , The Cork Challenge trophy and The Cork Knock-out cup.

In the Joshua tree, Quinlans claimed their second cup of the season by winning the Cork Challenge Cup, adding to the Crean & McGarry trophy they won in the previous competition.

Joshua Tree (1), Super division champions of the first competition of the season 2022. CDO

In Division 1, it was the perfect season for Ma’Dulleas where they won all 4 cups, including the Cork challenge trophy at the Glenryan Tavern. Ma’s have been promoted and will play in the super division for the 2022/2023 season.

The Groves bar, Blackpool, hosted the Cork Challenge KO cup, and the Gallows (1) were victorious beating the Josh (2) 4-3 in an exciting final.

Although the season started later than usual due to restrictions, the CDO were able to complete all 4 competitions. The Joshua tree (1) were Super division champions in the first competition of the season. Division 1 was won by Ma’ Dulleas, division 2 champs were D’Anglers and the Residence (2) won the Junior Division.

CDO Secretary Paul McGarry, Tournament sponsor Jason Galway, Alison Goulding, ladies registrar, Tournament winner Stephen Coveney, CDO Vice chairman Sean Leahy & CDO mens registrar Richard Moloney.

The second comp saw the Groves (1) claim the top spot, Ma Dullea’s won division 1, D’Anglers done the double in Division 2 and the Groves (3) were Junior champions. The penultimate compitetion of the season saw Quinlans bar winning the Crean & McGarry in the Glenryan Tavern, beating the Gallows (2) 4-1 in the final. Ma Dullea’s were once again crowned champions of division 1, Aunties bar of Tower won Division 2 and the Tower Bar won the Junior division.

The 2022 Cork city Individual champion is John Paul dowdall, who defeated William Fouhy in the final in the Joshua tree last April.

The Charity Shield, sponsored by Jason Galway Painting & Decorating was won by the legend of Cork darts, Stephen Coveney beating an Irish national champion, Kenneth Murphy in the final.

The 45th, Annual General Meeting of the Cork Darts Organisation will be held at the upstairs Lounge of the River Lane on Blarney Street on Monday August 15th, 2022 at 8.15pm. Only teams/pubs who were registered with the CDO for season 2021/22 are invited to attend at the AGM with each Pub/club allowed 2 representatives at the AGM with one (1) allowed to vote on any matter that may require a vote. Any motions from registered clubs in season 2021/22 for the AGM must be received at least 7 days prior to the date of the AGM and no later than Monday August 8th, 2022.