Cremin stars as Magpies ease past Sars in U19 clash

David Cremin scored four goals for Midleton in their U19 championship win over Sarsfields. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

Midleton 5-24

Sarsfields 1-11

MIDLETON eased past their near-neighbours in their U19 hurling championship clash at Clonmult Memorial Park, Midleton on Wednesday night.

Both sides were missing a number of players, with Sars down 10 of their potential starting 15 due to holidays and other reasons. 

Midleton were missing a number of starters as well but from start to finish they were the better side, but credit must also go to Sars who battled to the bitter end.

By half-time this was well and truly over as a contest as the Magpies led by 4-13 to 1-6 as they turned to play with the strong wind. 

Such was the strength of the wind that their keeper, Brion Saunderson was able to land the ball in the Sars square in the second-half and could just as easily have scored from puck-outs.

That half-time total by the winners was helped by a first-half hat-trick of goals from David Cremin, who ended the 60 minutes with 4-5 to his name. 

Defensively Ciarmhac Smyth was in control at centre-back, with Tadgh O’Leary-Hayes, Mikie Finn, and Darragh McCarthy also impressing.

Sars can’t be faulted for their efforts with Darragh Long, Flynn O’Brien, and Oisin Walsh the pick of their side.

Long opened the scoring before Cremin replied with his opening goal, with Finn adding a point. Cian O’Sullivan and Long replied for Sars, before Cremin and Finn raised white flags again.

Adam Finn pointed for Sars and they took the lead when Darragh O’Connor found the back of the net, to make it 1-5 to 1-4 after 12 minutes. But from here to the finish it was all Midleton.

Cremin got his second goal, with McCarthy and Finn also scoring to put them in front by 2-7 to 1-5. 

Goals from O’Connor and Cremin, within a minute, made it 4-10 to 1-6 and any hope of a comeback were gone. 

That lead had extended to 4-13 to 1-6 by half-time.

Cremin got his fourth goal at the start of the second-half, with Finn deadly accurate from frees as the Magpies kept the scoreboard ticking over. Long was as accurate from free for Sars but they was no way back for them as Midleton ran out winners.

Scorers for Midleton: D Cremin 4-5, M Finn 0-14 (13f, 0-1 65), S O’Connor 1-0, D McCarthy 0-2, T O’Leary-Hayes, A Moloney, J O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: D O’Connor 1-0, D Long 0-7 (6f, 0-1 65), A Finn, C O’Sullivan, S King, S Gallagher 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Sunderland, B O’Connell, T O’Leary-Hayes; L McGrath, C Smyth, E McCarthy; M Finn, N Corcoran; S O’Connor, P Magan, A Moloney; C Beausang, D McCarthy, D Cremin.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for P Magan (20 inj), B O’Neill for D McCarthy (42), B Kenneally for S O’Connor (45), J Condon for A Moloney (47), Z Smith for B Saunderson (50).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; O Walsh, S King, J McMahon; S O’Connell, F O’Brien, A Finn; S Gallagher, L Walsh; C O’Sullivan, C O’Rourke, A Byrne; C Flynn, D O’Connor, D Long.

Subs: C Austin for A Byrne, R McCarthy for C Flynn (both 42).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan, Youghal.

