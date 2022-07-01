Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 16:15

Cork midfielder Adam O'Reilly linked with Italian switch

Former Ringmahon Rangers underage star is currently on loan with St Pat's
Cork midfielder Adam O'Reilly linked with Italian switch

St Pat’s Adam O'Reilly. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Dylan O’ Connell

ITALIAN Serie B side Como 1907 have made a move to sign Cork midfielder Adam O’Reilly.

The 21-year-old is currently loaned out to League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic from Preston North End.

Should O’Reilly make the move to Italy, he will follow Irishman Liam Kerrigan who just joined Como from UCD.

There are four Irish players currently with teams in Italy, including Leesider Cathal Heffernan with AC Milan.

James Abankwah and Festy Ebosele are with Udinese and Kevin Zefi plays for Inter Milan.

This potential switch would be a seismic move in the midfielder’s budding career. Just last year he was on loan at Waterford FC and he was helping the Blues in their fight against relegation.

That was a tough run for the midfielder, who joined Preston originally in 2016 after impressing on a trial.

The midfielder settled straight into life in England, as he helped the club reach the Lancashire FA Youth Cup final in his first full season with the club’s academy. That same year, O’Reilly won Preston's Scholar of the Year award.

The midfielder’s performances at underage level earned him a place on the first team subs bench for a Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In December 2018, during a league game against Aston Villa, O’Reilly came off the bench and replaced Graham Burke for his senior debut.

Over the last three years, the midfielder has played for Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, and Bamber Bridge on loan.

Should he make the move to Italy, he will follow a number of young Irish players who recently travelled to the continent.

More in this section

Ger Millerick is tackled by Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes and Graeme Mulcahy 17/4/2022 Eoin Cadogan: Cork learn you must marry work ethic and scoring efficiency
Ashling Thompson with Leah Butler 4/6/2022 Cork camogie: Laura Treacy and Orla Cronin out but Rebels tuned in for Tipp
Megan Connolly with Ana Cheminava and Nino Pasikashvili 27/6/2022 Cork soccer star Megan Connolly and Ireland firmly focused on Finland
cork soccer
Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton

Cork City sign Waterford striker Louis Britton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more