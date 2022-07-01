Cork midfielder Adam O'Reilly linked with Italian switch

ITALIAN Serie B side Como 1907 have made a move to sign Cork midfielder Adam O’Reilly.

The 21-year-old is currently loaned out to League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic from Preston North End.

Should O’Reilly make the move to Italy, he will follow Irishman Liam Kerrigan who just joined Como from UCD.

There are four Irish players currently with teams in Italy, including Leesider Cathal Heffernan with AC Milan.

James Abankwah and Festy Ebosele are with Udinese and Kevin Zefi plays for Inter Milan.

This potential switch would be a seismic move in the midfielder’s budding career. Just last year he was on loan at Waterford FC and he was helping the Blues in their fight against relegation.

That was a tough run for the midfielder, who joined Preston originally in 2016 after impressing on a trial.

The midfielder settled straight into life in England, as he helped the club reach the Lancashire FA Youth Cup final in his first full season with the club’s academy. That same year, O’Reilly won Preston's Scholar of the Year award.

The midfielder’s performances at underage level earned him a place on the first team subs bench for a Championship match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In December 2018, during a league game against Aston Villa, O’Reilly came off the bench and replaced Graham Burke for his senior debut.

Over the last three years, the midfielder has played for Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, and Bamber Bridge on loan.

Should he make the move to Italy, he will follow a number of young Irish players who recently travelled to the continent.