Cork Schoolboys League U12 squad celebrate success in SFAI Bowl final

Cork 2 Mayo 0

CORK produced a first-rate display to beat Mayo in the SFAI Inter-League U12 Bowl final.

Cork came second in the Munster Group stages which saw them in the bowl competition.

Cork were defeated by Limerick District in their opening tie and they faced an uphill battle thereafter. The CSL outfit bounced back in their next game, beating Kerry 4-1 away from home and Cork defeated West Cork 1-0 at Ballea Park in Carrigaline.

Cork then delivered some impressive performances in the knockout stages, beating Wexford 2-0 at Kilmuckridge and overcoming Limerick District 2-0 at Ballea Park in Carrigaline.

In the final, both sides created chances throughout a tight and entertaining first half. Caleb Murray excelled between the posts with the back three of Evan Stack, Alex Maloney and Josh Dunne rebuffing numerous Mayo attacks. Ciaran Galvin was impressive in the number six role and the sides were level at 0-0 at the break.

Daniel McAuliffe dominated the midfield in the second half and the attacking quartet of James Kenefick, Rocky O’Callaghan, Darragh Mahoney and Brayan Wiecek started to find kinks in the Mayo rearguard. McAuliffe beat two players and passed to Kennefick 10 minutes into the second half and the attacker side-stepped the Mayo goalkeeper before slotting home for 1-0.

Mayo started to push higher up the pitch and Cork capitalised via successive counterattacks. With just five minutes remaining, Cillian Dorgan found space at the back post to finish confidently and end the game as a contest in the process.

The Cork U12 Inter-League squad that beat Mayo.

Manager Craig Robinson was delighted for the U12 players.

“The players worked so hard this week both on and off the pitch. They certainly got their just reward by winning the Bowl and their families and clubs should be proud. I would like to thank the Cork Schoolboys league for believing in myself and the coaches to take on the Cork U12s this year.

"Both Cork United and Athletic won Munster finals and an All-Ireland to wrap up a great season that saw 50 players in total to represent Cork at their grade. Also a massive thanks to Derek, Colm, Cian, Paul, Dave, Darragh and Colin for the time and commitment they have put in every week with these players. I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff to work with all year."

The Cork U12 Inter-League management team.

CORK U12 SQUAD

Caleb Murray (Midleton), Adam Dollery (Corinthians), Alex Maloney (Leeds), Evan Stack (Lakewood Athletic), Cillian Dorgan (Springfield Ramblers), Brayan Wiecek (Midleton), Ciaran Galvin (Corinthians), James Kenefick (Wilton United), Rocky O'Callaghan (St Mary’s), Darragh Mahoney (Avondale United), Daniel McAuliffe (Blarney United), Kevin Heally (Innishvilla), Matthew O'Leary (Tramore Athletic), Emmet Cronin (Corinthians), Jack Leahy (Springfield Ramblers), Jayden Ellard (Pearse Celtic), Callum Fox (Ringmahon Rangers), Josh Dunne (Douglas Hall), Tadgh O’Flaherty (Passage), Darragh Harrington (Corinthians), Alex Zak (Leeds), Cillian McAuliffe (Douglas Hall), Brian Griffin (Passage), Max Murphy (Springfield Ramblers), Matthew Madden (Riverstown).