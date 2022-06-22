Echo Women in Sport award: Amy O'Connor delivers time and again

“Before that, my dad Connie had bought me a hurley and we used to be pucking a ball on the green most evenings. He never played himself but we used to go out in the evening to have a puck around for fun. There was hardly a night of my young childhood that we were either out in the park or up at the pitch pucking a ball around.
“I definitely think it helps alright, even there with Cork now you could pick out the girls that played with the boys when they were younger. I don’t think it’s as common anymore as there are more girls clubs available which is a good thing.
“Paddy O’Shea was the club’s only Cork player for a long time and then I made the breakthrough from underage all the way up and I think that’s important to show younger members that clubs like ours can produce inter-county players and you don’t have to move to other clubs to be seen.
“At the time Declan Kidney was head of sport at UCC and I had to go see him to say I was giving up soccer and thinking this was so hard to have to tell him. But he said to me that I was so lucky to have two sports that wanted me to play with them.
This season had seen Matt Twomey come in as manager and Davy Fitzgerald as a coach, a decision that shocked many when he agreed to get involved.
“It has been a very positive year so far and I think we have built a good atmosphere within the group,” said Amy, “it has been different from what we used to do and it has been tough at times with all of Davy’s training, but it has been great to have him involved.”
Speaking about Fitzgerald’s involvement she said: “I don’t think anyone can build an atmosphere within a group as he can. We had it last year but he has brought it on, even more, this year.
“I didn’t believe he was going to get involved, I thought it was a bit of a joke that was trending on Twitter. But it’s great that someone of the stature of Davy was willing to get involved with a camogie team.
“I remember at the start they were saying he might only be involved once or twice a month or maybe once a week. I didn’t think that was right because at this level when you commit you have to commit 100%.
"He also brings a few people down from Clare with him and the dynamic between himself and Matthew is brilliant.
“It’s great as it might lead to other top coaches getting involved with camogie around the country. I’d say there are coaches who would have turned their heads at getting involved with camogie sides. But when you see someone like Davy making the move across from hurling then hopefully others will follow.”
O'Connor has hit an average of 1-4 per game this season.
“I’ve been plodding along nicely but happy enough overall, but there’s plenty more in the tank and like everyone, I will be looking to improve with every game. I had a couple at the start that I wasn’t happy with but we are taking it game by game and looking to get better all the time.”
The Rebels are now straight through to the semi-final.
“It’s kind of a hard one as we have won going both ways, but the only thing with a quarter-final is you don’t know who you are going to draw. You could get caught, so I prefer to go straight to the semi-final.
“Going straight through the front door is better but the main thing is always to get out of the group and to make sure you are involved in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland.
“We have a whole new style of play this year and we are not shooting the lights out at the moment but we are improving all the time and the aim, like all sides, is to peak in the All-Ireland final. There is a lot of work to do before then though, but hopefully, we can keep going and get there."