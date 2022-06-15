Junior A League Camogie title for Tracton

Tracton 2-10

Sarsfields 0-13

Tracton were crowned Junior A league camogie champions as they overcame the strong challenge posed by Sarsfields in Castle Road on Friday last.

Gaols proved vital and two in the opening half from Tracton were enough to see them over the line but they had to show huge character to hold off a huge fight back from a Sarsfields side that fought hard in the second half and outscored Tracton to bring themselves to within two points with two minutes remaining.

The closing stage was played out in great excitement with Sarsfields pressing hard but Tracton stood firm to take the title thanks in the main to their excellent opening thirty minutes.

Tracton made a superb start with an early Clara O'Sullivan and Orlagh Dempsey points before an Anna Fahy goal helped them opened up a five point lead before Ella Woods opened the Sarsfields account with a point. Edel Lonergan hit three in a row for Sarsfields but Aoibhinn Kidney, Anna Fahy Clara O’Sullivan on target Tracton maintained their lead.

Anna Fahy grabbed her second goal to ensure Tracton kept control and with Edel Lonergan, Chloe Casey Ella Woods and Clodagh O’Donovan hitting points for Sarsfields it was Tracton who held a five point interval lead 2-7 to 0-8.

Tracton captain Aoife Kiely is presented with the Junior A League cup by Darina Foley cork Camogie Baord registrar.

From the restart Sarsfields applied pressure as they battled to cut the deficit and points from Chloe Casey and Ella Woods were replied to by Aoibhinn Kidney, Anna Fahy and Orlagh Dempsey as Tracton battle to hold their lead that was slowly being eaten into by a Sarsfields side who upped the pace significantly in the second half.

However try and they might they failed to breach the Tracton defence for a goal and in the finish thanks in the main to their two first half goals Tracton ran out winners to take the title.

Scorers for Tracton: A Fahy 2- 3, A Kidney 0-3, C O'Sullivan, O Dempsey 0- 2each.

Sarsfields: E Woods 0-6, E Lonergan, C Casey 0-3each, C O’ Driscoll 0-1.

Tracton: J Dempsey; K Lynch, K McCarthy, K Murphy; J Kiely, C Castleton, G Mc Guinness; L Murphy , O Dempsey; . A Kiely (c ), A Kidney; C O'Sullivan, M Mc Guinness, A Fahy, E Mc Guinness.

Sub’s: A Bell for G Mc Guinness, E Harrington for M Mc Guinness.

Sarsfields: C Aherne; S Scanlon (c ) F Holmes, A McCarthy; K Walsh, C Casey, Ellen Twomey; C O’Donovan, Evie Twomey; E Woods, E Lonergan, A Mullins; E Hegarty, I Kelly, M McCarthy

Subs: M Sheehan for I Kelly, A Fitzgerald for E Hegarty, C O’Sullivan for E Lonergan, K Fennessy for M Sheehan, C Galvin for K Walsh, E O’Brien for A Mullins.

Meanwhile, the adult camogie league competitions are reaching their conclusion and we recently have had some exciting games in all leagues from senior to junior with the Junior A final already decided (see below).

In the senior league semi-final Inniscarra and Glen Rovers served up a cracker of a game [played at championship pace in Castle Road where a point from Aileen Sheehan three minutes into injury time gave Inniscarra a one point victory on a 1-11 to 1-10 score line just when it looked as if it was heading to extra time.

Inniscarra lead at the break 1-9 to 0-3 but the Glen Rovers girls fought back and held Inniscarra scoreless for twenty one minutes.

A Nora O’Riordain goal on the restart helped them fight their way back in the game and it was level on 1-10 apiece when Aileen Sheehan pointed to give Inniscarra a place in the final after a tremendous battle.

The second semi –final was a one sides affair as an understrength St Catherine’s lost out to St Finbarr's.

With Keeva mc McCarthy, Ciara golden, Aoife O ‘Neill and Grainne Cahalane prominent St. Finbarr's laid the foundations for victory in the first half and always in control they closed it out in the second half to advance despite a spirited display from St Catherine’s.

In the Junior B league final on 17th June Youghal meet Bishopstown and in the Junior C final Midleton take Bride Rovers on a date to be confirmed.