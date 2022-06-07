Avondhu advance to the semi-final stage of the divisional SHC with a victory over Carbery

Avondhu 2-23

Carbery 3-15

A hard-fought victory for Avondhu in the Preliminary Round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges section at Coachford on Tuesday night.

Very little separated these sides throughout, they were level nine times before the north Cork side pulled away in the closing quarter when they outscored Carbery 1-5 to 0-3.

A fine overall team performance from Joe O’Brien’s charges - despite 11 opening half wides - with standout duo Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon contributing 2-18 between them.

The winners go through to the semi-final, while all is not lost for Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery who play Duhallow next week.

Carbery held a 3-6 to 1-9 lead at the interval. Full-forward Philip Wall found the net twice in the first quarter, but O’Brien’s goal in the seventh minute meant Avondhu were never far away.

Avondhu's Colin O'Brien tries to get away from Carbery's Jeremy Ryan, during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

It was Carbery’s third major in the 30th minute from Darren O’Donovan after he got a stick to Jeremy Ryan’s free that gave them an edge at the break.

Avondhu set about cutting the deficit straight from the restart through Jeremy Saich, Jamie Magner, Condon and Brian Buckley to get back on level terms - Ryan was Carbery’s sole reply.

The north Cork side also introduced Davie Jones and Darragh O’Brien, while they also tightened up considerably at the back.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the third quarter with the lead changing hands continuously. But, Carbery were not allowed the same freedom in attack and most of the scores came from midfielder Ryan.

Avondhu moved 1-21 to 3-12 ahead with the final 10 minutes left to play. It was all to play for and it took a goal from Condon after he latched on to Darragh O’Reilly’s long delivery four minutes from time to finally decide this competitive encounter played in front of a fine crowd.

Avondhu's Sean O'Sullivan and Carbery's David Lowney, battle for the ball during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien (1-10, 0-7 frees), S Condon (1-8, 0-1 free), B Buckley, J Saich, J Magner, D Jones and D O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: J Ryan (0-8, 0-5 frees), P Wall (2-0), D O’Donovan (1-1), M Cahalane, M Lawton (sl), C O’Neill, D Lowney, K O’Donovan and F Butler (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E McGrath (Kilworth), E Burke (Kilshannig), B Carey (Araglen); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin, Capt), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin); D Buckley (Dromina); D Linehan (Ballyhooly), J Saich (Kilworth), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); J Magner (Killavullen); S O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: D Jones (Dromina) for S O’Sullivan (half-time), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for D Buckley (half-time), L Cronin (Killavullen) for J Saich (53), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Linehan (53), E Cotter (Killavullen) for J Magner (62).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Doheny’s); E O’Brien (Ballinascarthy), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); D Lowney (Clonakilty), M Sexton (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); M Cahalane (Bandon), J Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Capt); M Lawton (Argideen Rangers), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy), K O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); D O’Donovan (St Mary’s), P Wall (Kilbrittain), F Butler (Argideen Rangers).

Subs: A Hayes (St James) for M Cahalane (20 inj), S White (Clonakilty) for A Hayes (38), C Calnan (Bandon) for G O’Donovan (50), C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for D O’Donovan (53).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).