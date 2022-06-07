Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 21:34

Avondhu advance to the semi-final stage of the divisional SHC with a victory over Carbery

The winners go through to the semi-final, while all is not lost for Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery who play Duhallow next week.
Avondhu advance to the semi-final stage of the divisional SHC with a victory over Carbery

Carbery's Gearoid O'Donovan gets away from Avondhu's Diarmuid Buckley, during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

Therese O’Callaghan

Avondhu 2-23 

Carbery 3-15 

A hard-fought victory for Avondhu in the Preliminary Round of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Divisions/Colleges section at Coachford on Tuesday night. 

Very little separated these sides throughout, they were level nine times before the north Cork side pulled away in the closing quarter when they outscored Carbery 1-5 to 0-3.

A fine overall team performance from Joe O’Brien’s charges - despite 11 opening half wides - with standout duo Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon contributing 2-18 between them. 

The winners go through to the semi-final, while all is not lost for Charlie Vaughan’s Carbery who play Duhallow next week.

Carbery held a 3-6 to 1-9 lead at the interval. Full-forward Philip Wall found the net twice in the first quarter, but O’Brien’s goal in the seventh minute meant Avondhu were never far away.

Avondhu's Colin O'Brien tries to get away from Carbery's Jeremy Ryan, during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.
Avondhu's Colin O'Brien tries to get away from Carbery's Jeremy Ryan, during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

It was Carbery’s third major in the 30th minute from Darren O’Donovan after he got a stick to Jeremy Ryan’s free that gave them an edge at the break.

Avondhu set about cutting the deficit straight from the restart through Jeremy Saich, Jamie Magner, Condon and Brian Buckley to get back on level terms - Ryan was Carbery’s sole reply.

The north Cork side also introduced Davie Jones and Darragh O’Brien, while they also tightened up considerably at the back.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the third quarter with the lead changing hands continuously. But, Carbery were not allowed the same freedom in attack and most of the scores came from midfielder Ryan.

Avondhu moved 1-21 to 3-12 ahead with the final 10 minutes left to play. It was all to play for and it took a goal from Condon after he latched on to Darragh O’Reilly’s long delivery four minutes from time to finally decide this competitive encounter played in front of a fine crowd.

Avondhu's Sean O'Sullivan and Carbery's David Lowney, battle for the ball during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.
Avondhu's Sean O'Sullivan and Carbery's David Lowney, battle for the ball during their Cork Premier SHC clash at Coachford.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien (1-10, 0-7 frees), S Condon (1-8, 0-1 free), B Buckley, J Saich, J Magner, D Jones and D O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: J Ryan (0-8, 0-5 frees), P Wall (2-0), D O’Donovan (1-1), M Cahalane, M Lawton (sl), C O’Neill, D Lowney, K O’Donovan and F Butler (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E McGrath (Kilworth), E Burke (Kilshannig), B Carey (Araglen); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin, Capt), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin); D Buckley (Dromina); D Linehan (Ballyhooly), J Saich (Kilworth), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); J Magner (Killavullen); S O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: D Jones (Dromina) for S O’Sullivan (half-time), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for D Buckley (half-time), L Cronin (Killavullen) for J Saich (53), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Linehan (53), E Cotter (Killavullen) for J Magner (62).

CARBERY: D Dullea (Doheny’s); E O’Brien (Ballinascarthy), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy), J Hurley (Kilbrittain); D Lowney (Clonakilty), M Sexton (Kilbrittain), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); M Cahalane (Bandon), J Ryan (Ballinascarthy, Capt); M Lawton (Argideen Rangers), C O’Neill (Ballinascarthy), K O’Donovan (Diarmuid O’Mathúna); D O’Donovan (St Mary’s), P Wall (Kilbrittain), F Butler (Argideen Rangers).

Subs: A Hayes (St James) for M Cahalane (20 inj), S White (Clonakilty) for A Hayes (38), C Calnan (Bandon) for G O’Donovan (50), C Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for D O’Donovan (53).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

More in this section

2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Nine Olympic champion Caster Semenya confirmed for returning Cork City Sports
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Limerick edged Clare in extra time after a stone-cold classic Munster hurling final
11 Cork clubs represented in Basketball Ireland U15 summer squads 11 Cork clubs represented in Basketball Ireland U15 summer squads
#cork gaa
Leamlara and Bartlemy set to serve up a unique Sciath Na Scol local derby final

Leamlara and Bartlemy set to serve up a unique Sciath Na Scol local derby final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more