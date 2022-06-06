Tony Considine: Epic Munster final showed us why hurling is the greatest sport

I’LL start first with the Leinster final on Saturday night.

Way too much has been made of the Henry Shefflin-Brian Cody handshake. It’s the two teams that make the game, not managers or mentors. They play a role, and that is all. This game was a bore, and, typical Kilkenny, they fought to the end, against a very dispirited Galway team.

Shefflin has a lot more to worry about than whether Brian Cody shakes hands or not. That’s all I can say about this game, unfortunately.

I brought my grandson Adam to his first Munster final. All he asked going down was when he would eat. ‘I’m starving’, he said. We weren’t long sorting that out when we got to Thurles.

But I told him that he was at a very special occasion, and boy was I right to say that. What a game; what a day.

The rain lashed, but I don’t think anyone noticed, with the epic game we all witnessed.

Nowhere in the world of sport will you get entertainment like we saw in Thurles on Sunday.

The place was packed to the rafters, a brilliant atmosphere was created by both sets of supporters, and boy did the teams on the field respond: Big time. It was as good a Munster final as I have ever witnessed.

The only other final that I can remember — and I have been involved in a few in my time, both on the field and off — was the 2004 game between Cork and Waterford.

Sunday’s game matched it, and more, given that there was extra time. Now I have a problem with extra time in any major final. Both teams should live to fight another day.

After all, wouldn’t it be brilliant to be looking forward to episode two in a week’s time: Imagine what it would do for the game.

Clare tore into this game from the start, putting Limerick on the back foot at every opportunity.

SAVAGE

The tackling was savage by both teams. Maybe at times too much so.

I know we all want the referee, this writer included, to let the game flow, but I would say, if it is a free, to give the free, so players understand, from the word go, what they can do, and what they cannot.

I think John Keenan did a good job, but there were times when he could have given frees to both sides, but, as I say, he let the game flow. But there must be a happy medium here.

This was a cracking game, right to the end. The intensity and aggression and work rate by both sides were at an all-time high, and I wonder, going forward for both these teams, will this take a lot out of them, especially Clare, who are out in two weeks.

It is mentally and physically draining when you lose a tight game, especially a Munster final. At least Limerick have four weeks to recover; that should be sufficient time to get the minds and bodies fully tuned again.

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates a late score. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There was no backing down by any player, and yet not a dirty stroke in the game from either side.

Both Limerick and Clare were a credit to hurling on Sunday. They conducted themselves in a proper manner.

Limerick will be delighted to have got over this one. They have had two massive matches with Clare this year, and only one score separated them.

They showed massive respect for one another, and used their hurleys as they should be used. It was a credit to all.

But as in all team sports, especially in finals, certain players always deliver something special, and this happened on both sides on Sunday.

Tony Kelly, as expected, delivered big time for Clare. Have we seen better this year on the hurling field?

He is poetry in motion. His consistent displays for Clare this year have been a wonder.

He enhanced that reputation in this game with some beautiful play. I know he was on the losing team in the end, but even Limerick supporters were raving about him at the finish.

Mind you, Limerick had their own stars in this game. I thought Barry Nash was excellent all through. Even when they were under pressure, he delivered.

Declan Hannon played a real captain’s part. What a wonderful score near the end of normal time to put Limerick ahead. He showed great leadership.

Paul Flanagan was superb for Clare and was a big loss when he had to go off injured. David Fitzgerald was also brilliant for them and scored five great points.

But I believe the two men that decided this game were Aaron Gillane, who got 10 points from frees and play, and the man that really won it for Limerick, Seamus Flanagan: What a performance!

Séamus Flanagan of Limerick scores a point despite the best efforts of David Fitzgerald and Rory Hayes of Clare. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He got eight points from play — a massive return — and his general play was top class as well, and he was my man of the match. Limerick would not be Munster champions without him.

Well done to Clare and Limerick for producing one for the ages.