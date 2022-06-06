Olympic champion Caster Semenya confirmed for returning Cork City Sports

FORMER Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya is the headline act for the return of the BAM Ireland Cork City Sports.

The event will take place on July 5 at the MTU stadium in Bishopstown.

The event makes it return after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions and this will be the 69th edition.

Ireland's rising star Sarah Healy will be in competition with two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Semenya in the 3,000m event.

Semenya will be looking to impress ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Her main opposition will come from Ireland's rising star Sarah Healy who recently set a new Irish U23 record in the 1500m of 4.02.86 to rise to fourth on the Irish all-time list.

Several other Irish athletes will also be in action.

Cork's Louise Shanahan recently set a new Irish record in the 800m and has postponed her trip to the World Championships to compete in front of her home crowd.

Bandon’s Phil Healy will be attempting to run a double in the woman’s 100M and 400M.

Darragh McIlhenny will to attempt to rewrite the 17-year-old meeting record held by Craig Mottram in the men’s 3000m.

This would be a major achievement in front of a Cork crowd.

Darragh will be pushed by other Irish athletes such as Sean Tobin, Hiko Tonosa, and teenage star Nick Griggs.

He will also have British opposition from Andrew Butchert who has been a star on the Diamond League circuit for some years and Jude Thomas of Australia.

Andrew Coscoran will be looking to take the Mile.

Sarah Lavin will be looking to continue her good form and run sub 13 seconds on Irish soil in the 100m Hurdles.

Eric Favors who recently broke the thirty year old Irish record in the Shot Putt will be competing against a strong field.

There will also be inter firm relays competitions and Junior races in addition to the international events.

The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Bronze meeting and as a result athletes will receive higher ranking points towards qualification for major championships.

This year the meeting is within the qualification window for the European Championships in Munich in August.

The Cork City Sports Committee wish to acknowledge the financial support of the Irish Sports Council, Sport Ireland, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Athletics Ireland and Cork County Board AAI.

They would like to thank event sponsors, Cork Airport, Cork Education and Training Board, Johnson Controls, John Buckley Sports, AON, Musgraves SuperValu/Centra, the River Lee Hotel, FDC Financial Services, JCD Group, Glenilen Farm, O’Leary Insurance Group and Media sponsors, the Echo and Cork 96FM C103.

They also wish to thank Event Host, Munster Technological University and the Defence Forces for their ongoing support.