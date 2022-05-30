John Kerins Tournament: Underage football feast celebrates a Cork and Barrs legend

Now in its 17th year, this U11 football tournament is run by the gardaí in memory of their colleague and former Cork and St Finbarr’s goalkeeper John Kerins, who passed away at a young age. John kept goal for St Finbarr’s for many years and also won two senior All-Ireland football medals with Cork in 1989 and 1990.
“This tournament is now very popular among clubs and we would like to thank all sides who entered again this year,” said Mick, “After a two-year absence due to the pandemic we are delighted the tournament is back and I would like to wish all sides the best of luck for the day and I know we will see some great football played on Saturday.