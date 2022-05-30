Former Cork City star Danny Murphy is the new manager of the Cork City women's team

FORMER Cork City star defender Danny Murphy will become the new first team head coach of the Cork City Women’s team.

Danny has recently worked with English club Welling United as the club’s Head of Academy for the past few seasons, but now departs as he takes up his new position with the club for which he has made over 230 first team appearances as a player.

Murphy is expected to take over for this weekend's fixture against Peamount.

The Dublin opposition have been struggling of late and this will be a perfect opportunity for Murphy to take full advantage of their recent poor form.

As always, a new manager will bring an added spice to a game.

A renewed energy from players is expected as they try to impress the new manager and this is badly needed and could work to their advantage as City women look for just their third win this season.

Having spoken to Murphy prior to his appointment, he was excited about the possibility of getting the position.

“It’s a position I really am interested in,” said Murphy when the job was advertised.

"I’ve had my eye on it for quite a while when things weren’t going great there and I hope I can be the change they need.

Cork City Danny Murphy gets in his cross from Shamrock Rovers Sean O'Connor during the Airtricity premier division game at Turner's Cross.

“I have huge plans if I get the position and I look forward to working with the girls, whom I believe have yet to play to their full potential.” Murphy will take over from interim boss Jess Lawton who stepped into the role when Paul Farrell left the role last month.

Murphy’s appointment is a welcomed one to a team who have struggled under the various few managers.

It will be an excellent opportunity for Murphy to get the best from his players while also adding to his squad maybe in the transfer break in mid June.

Murphy’s experience and knowledge of the game as a player is something that has lacked at City women’s for the past number of years.

His experience both as a player and coach will be invaluable to City women.

It will be interesting to see the changes he will make to the formation and style of play from the team.

It has been said previously that the talent is there within the squad and with the underage but also the question was put as to why so many players have left Cork to play with other clubs in the league.

Now is the test for Murphy to attract these talented players back to Cork and also to try to get the players he has, to play to their full potential.

An exciting time for City women to try and turn their season around.