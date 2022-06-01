Champion Ringmahon Rangers conclude season in style with big win over Riverstown

Riverstown 2

Ringmahon Rangers 8

LEAGUE champions Ringmahon Rangers concluded their season in style with a solid win over Riverstown in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Division 2 match at the GACA grounds in Riverstown over the weekend as both teams concluded their league campaign and take a well earned break for the summer.

Ringmahon were already crowned champions coming into the game with a point ahead over nearest rivals Midleton who had played all of their games in what was a very competitive league this season with very little between the top four teams in the league.

Played on an excellent surface in brilliant sunshine, Ringmahon started the game well, Shania West breaking through the Riverstown defence but her powerful effort in front of goal was well blocked by Rebecca Cotter in the Riverstown goal and had another chance on goal a minute later with her corner kick bouncing off the Riverstown crossbar and subsequently cleared by the Riverstown defence.

The first goal came in the 10th minute when West’s corner kick was deflected into the Riverstown goal followed by a period of dominance from the visitors where Riverstown keeper Cotter was having an excellent game in between the posts, saving numerous efforts from the Ringmahon forward line and certainly keeping her team in the game at this stage.

Riverstown who played against Ringmahon Rangers in the CWSSL U12 Div 2 match in their final game of the season at the GACA grounds in Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

However, the keeper could not prevent Ringmahon from adding three goals in the space of five minutes right at the end of the half with two from West and an own goal as the game was well and truly over as a contest with Champions Ringmahon well in control as the first half closed.

Riverstown attempted to get back into the game in the second half, Fia Comerford firing over from close range and keeper McCarthy saving well from Alannah Kelleher with Riverstown even hitting the post moments later from Comerford, but were dealt another blow when Ringmahon managed to counter attack and increase their lead even further with Kelsey Lynch knocking the ball over the line from a corner.

Riverstown were given a glimmer of hope in the 42nd minute when Comerford converted from the penalty spot giving keeper Zoey McCarthy no chance before Ringmahon pressed again with chances falling to West and Lyla Hogan O’Connell with West adding a sixth goal in the 53rd minute of the game.

Riverstown managed to end the game with a second goal from Comerford after two saves from McCarthy right on the goal line who managed to stab the ball into the net from close range before Ringmahon’s West added a further two goals – one direct from a corner kick on the far side – in the 58th and 59th minute as the visitors finished off their 2021/22 season in style.

Best for Riverstown were keeper Rebecca Cotter, Lily O’Reilly, Robyn Walsh and Fia Comerford while best for Ringmahon were Abbie O’Callaghan, Leah Meehan French and Shania West who scored no less than six goals during the game.

Riverstown: Rebecca Cotter, Lilly O’Mahony, Lilly O’Reilly, Aoibh McGrath, Ciara O’Callaghan, Alannah Kelleher, Jane Ryan, Robyn Walsh, Chloe Lynch, Fia Comerford, Eabha Ni Fhlatharta, Lily O’Connell, Marian Hayes Abby O’Connor

Ringmahon Rangers: Maci Murphy, Naomi Cunneen, Ava Murphy, Abbie Cronin, Amelia Gamble, Shania West, Layla Hogan O’Connell, Leah Meehan French, Abbie O’Callaghan, Kelsey Lynch, Zoe McCarthy, Emmi Fitzpatrick

Referee: Alan O’Connor.