Coláiste Choilm land Senior B Hurling title after thrilling final with Mitchelstown CBS

Coláiste Choilm 4-14 Mitchelstown CBS 3-12

A TERRIFIC showcase for Cork second-level hurling at Rathcormac and a massive boost for Coláiste Choilm, the Ballincollig school capturing a first significant hurling trophy.

A brilliant goal from captain Cian O’Driscoll, holding off three challenges to blast the sliotar low into the bottom corner of the net, made it 4-12 to 3-12 entering injury time, with a lovely Conor Eagles point and an O’Driscoll 65 sealing this Cork Colleges Senior B success.

Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, celebrate capturing the cup. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Favourites beforehand, the Muskerry side were pushed all the way by a battling Mitchelstown, coached by former Cork star Anthony Nash. Coláiste Choilm held the upper hand for long spells but wing-forward Pádraig Harrington poached two goals in the last quarter to swing the momentum to the North Cork school.

They had power down the middle, centre-back Ryan Donegan from Ballygiblin, former Cork minor footballer Darragh O’Brien, and sharpshooter Luke Keating, younger brother of ex-Cork U20 hurling captain James, all impressing. Inside forward Zach McCarthy was a handful next to Keating.

They went 2-12 to 2-11 ahead after 52 minutes, when Harrington netted the rebound from a missed free. Straight away at the other end O’Driscoll sliced through and forced Michael Roche into a save that Eagles followed up on to goal, with brilliant full-forward Diarmuid Dillon then scoring from the puck-out: 3-12 to 2-12.

Mitchelstown weren’t done though, Harrington swopping in to pilfer his second goal to tie it up. Extra time beckoned but Coláiste Choilm landed the fateful blow when O’Driscoll goaled from a Brian Dore delivery, under enormous pressure.

Luke Meade’s brother Jack is at the helm of the Ballincollig school, in tandem with schools coach John Dwyer. They were the better side for the most part, but were ill-disciplined at times in the tackle, with Keating wracking up 1-8 from placed balls, the penalty after Dylan Sheehan was fouled.

Sé O'Donoghue controls the ball ahead of Daniel Harte and Ryan Donegan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sé O’Donoghue, whose older brother Seán was immense for Cork against Waterford last weekend, got through an amount of work for Coláiste Choilm in the middle third, with David Keane clearing the world of ball from corner-back, his twin Jonathan operating at wing-back.

They’d a good spread of scorers from play, number 14 Diarmuid Dillon finishing with 1-4, Cork U20 footballer Darragh O’Mahony, O’Driscoll and Eagles 1-2 from play each. O’Mahony’s goal was a thrilling effort, on the run after intercepting a clearance on the 65. Cork minor Pete Kelly did well after a switch to the half-backs, keeper Eoin O'Shea was a big presence and Luke Harris tenacious in defence.

Conor Kent of Mitchelstown CBS manages to handpass the ball despite the of Darragh O'Mahony. Picture: Howard Crowdy

For Meade, in his second year at Coláiste Choilm, there is huge potential for growth on the hurling front.

“It’s been a busy year for a lot of the lads, with Corn Uí Mhuirí earlier in the season and I know the school is probably more associated with football but there are some fine hurlers there.

You could see how much it meant for them to get their hands on a trophy.”

This team was primarily drawn from Ballincollig, Éire Óg, Inniscarra and Ballinora, while the school’s U16s have a final on the horizon as well. For now, they’ll savour this, a gripping final where they had to dig deep when it appeared their wastefulness would prove costly.

“We were 11 points up in the semi-final and it was very tight in the end. That’s just how these games can go. Sure once you win you don’t mind!”

Brian Thompson, Conor Dodd and Danny Dineen celebrate. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: C O’Driscoll 1-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), D Dillon 1-4, D O’Mahony, C Eagles 1-2 each, S O’Donoghue 0-1.

Mitchelstown CBS: L Keating 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-8 f), P Harrington 2-0, Z McCarthy, D O’Brien, S Looney (f) 0-1 each.

COLÁISTE CHOILM: E O’Shea; D Keane, D Ward, L Harris; B Dore, D Coakley, A McCarthy; P Kelly, B Thompson; D O’Mahony, C O’Driscoll, S O’Donoghue; C Eagles, D Dillon, D Dineen.

Subs: J Keane for Ward (inj 2), S Barrett for Dore (61 inj), W Perry for Dineen (63).

MITCHELSTOWN CBS: M Roche; P O’Flynn, C McGrath, J Fogarty; D Harte, R Donegan, S Looney; C Kent, S Kenneally; D Sheehan, D O’Brien, P Harrington; Z McCarthy, L Keating, E Hickey.

Subs: S O’Doherty for Harte (35), M Walsh for Hickey (37), D Conroy for McGrath (bs), O Fenton for O’Flynn (61).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).