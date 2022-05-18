Jay Bazz and Doolan’s Cow shine by the sea with both lifting cup titles to end the Business League season

31ST Frank Linehan First Division Cup Final

Jay Bazz 2

County Council 1

THE curtain was brought down on the Cork Business League’s 69th season in the most dramatic of fashions following two memorable cup finals at St Colman’s Park last Sunday.

First time finalists Jay Bazz and County Council were first into the fray in the morning fixture before a sizeable attendance.

Council keeper Lukasz Chowaniek was called into action twice inside the opening two minutes to, first, deny Adam Hegarty low at his near post before keeping out a Jamie O’Driscoll free-kick.

Next the former Cork Eagles’ custodian produced a magnificent save to tip over a Conor Kennedy shot destined for the top corner.

Despite their early dominance, newly promoted Jay Bazz were left off the hook in the 28th minute when a sweeping Council move ended at the feet of Jordan Hughes who shot straight at Mark Sheedy, the keeper doing well to save with his legs.

With two minutes to go to half-time, man-of-the-match Sam Heffernan cut in along the end-line before his ferociously driven cross was unfortunately deflected past Chowaniek off the chest off Council’s Richie Murphy to open the scoring.

Jay Bazz continued to take the tie to their opponents and were rewarded with a fortuitous second in the 52nd minute when Jamie O’Driscoll’s shot eluded Chowaniek’s attempted clearance and ended up in the back of the end.

Council to their credit refused to throw in the towel and worked diligently to keep their opponents on the back foot.

With seven minutes remaining referee Jim Hennessy was quick to spot a deliberate handball in the defensive wall at a free-kick.

Mario Fosca duly converted the resultant penalty but it came too late to affect the final result which brought scenes of jubilation among the Jay Bazz faithful at the final whistle.

FOOT-NOTE: Best wishes to Council substitute John Hayes who played his final game for his club bringing an end to a remarkable career in the league which stretches back over thirty-five year.

Jay Bazz: Mark Sheedy: Alex O’Driscoll, Aaron Kemp (Darragh O’Connor); Darren McGrath (capt.), William Kavanagh; Sam Heffernan, Conor Kennedy (Rory Murphy), Callum Condon; Tony Carroll, Jamie O’Driscoll (James Fleming), Adam Hegarty.

County Council: Lukasz Chowaniek; Richie Murphy (capt.), Chris Halpin; Killian O’Regan, Kevin Murphy; Ian Scott (John Hayes), Jordan Hughes (Brian Byrd), Colin Galvin, Evan Mohally (Clive Donovan); Robert Susek (Ross Hennessy), Mario Fosca.

Referee : Jim Hennessy. Assists. : Ken O’Driscoll, Denis Cronin. Fourth Official : Yves Kriwan.

Doolan’s Cow 2

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

DOOLAN’S COW made a clean sweep of all four competing trophies for a second time by getting the better of Martin Harvey Solicitors in the

45th Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Division Cup Final at St Colman’s Park last Sunday afternoon.

With the premier league, Mooney Cup and shield trophies already in the bag, the all conquering Northside outfit created history by lifting all four domestic honours for a second time in the space of five seasons, a feat previously thought unattainable.

Harvey’s were first to press as early as the seventh minute when a Stephen Hawkes free-kick produced a fine save from Eddie Scanlon.

At the end strong run and shot by Jamie Murphy was well dealt by Eoghan Daly before Doolan’s’ captain Tony O’Reilly shaved the post in the 23rd minute.

With both teams continually on the offensive the likelihood of a breakthrough in the second 45 kept both sets of fans enthralled.

In the 65th minute a quick free-kick by Keith McCarthy set Aaron Hennessy and he in turn fed Jason Creamer through the centre.

The substitute’s slide rule pass found who else but electric talisman Jamie Murphy who neatly turned inside before firing past the outstretched Daly for his 46th goal of the season.

Ten minutes later Stephen McCarthy’s throw-in down the right was picked up by Murphy who weaved his way past three defenders to pick out Hennessy to score a second at the near post.

Within minutes Murphy was again the provider to play James Cotter clear in on goal.

The twenty-five goal striker uncharacteristically dragged his shot across Daly before referee Grahame Duffy brought proceedings to an end.

Murphy pipped Harvey’s’ Luke Magee to the man-of-the-match award by virtue of his classy opener and his assist in creating the second for Hennessy.

Harvey’s displayed enough to convince themselves and opponents that they will be a force to be reckoned with after a satisfying first season in the top flight.

Doolan’s Cow : Eddie Scanlon : Stephen McCarthy, Ian McCarthy; Brian Harris, Craig Keegan; Darren Geraghty (Jason Creamer), David O’Sullivan (Keith McCarthy), Aaron Hennessy ; Tony O’Reilly (capt.) (James O’Shea), James Cotter, Jamie Murphy.

Martin Harvey Solicitors: Eoghan Daly: Chris O’Sullivan, Chris O’Connell; Liam Coleman, Stephen Hawkes; Matt Tiffany (Kenneth St. Leger), Eoin Murphy (Ian Harrington), John Paul Morrissey (capt.),(Alan O’Driscoll); David O’Leary, Luke Magee, Kevin O’Regan (Jamie Lynam).

Referee: Grahame Duffy. Assists.: Gordon O’Leary, Jim Hennessy. Fourth Official : Denis Cronin.