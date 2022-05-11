Cork City WFC U17 and U19 coach Jess Lawton is appointed caretaker manager of the senior side

CORK CITY Football Club have officially confirmed that Jess Lawton has been appointed as caretaker manager of the women’s first team following the departure of Paul Farrell.

Farrell officially stood down from his role at the club on Monday afternoon due to what was described as ‘work and personal commitments.’ “I have really enjoyed my time at Cork City FC. I am a fan of the club and it has been an honour to manage the team,” he told the club’s official website.

“Work and personal commitments have made it harder and harder to continue on in the role, and it has reached a point where I felt that the best thing for all concerned was to step away and give someone else the opportunity to take the team forward.

“I have really enjoyed working with the club, the staff, and the players, and they all have my best wishes for the future.” Farrell was to speak with the players prior to training on Tuesday evening and the club was hopeful of informing the squad about the interim management of the team at the same time.

It has now been announced that Lawton, who has previously worked with the group as a performance coach and holds a Masters in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Waterford I.T as well as a UEFA B Coaching License, will step up to fill the vacant position.

The Youghal native also currently oversees the club’s Under 17 and Under 19 sides, and will work alongside the existing first team coaching staff over the coming weeks.

And speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, Lawton admits she is looking forward to helping the senior side, who are currently second from bottom in the Women’s National League table having won just two and lost seven of their nine games so far, improve in the weeks ahead.

“I am looking forward to working with the players over the next few weeks,” she said.

“I would have worked with a lot of them over the last few years, so I know them and they know me.

“Obviously, we have all been disappointed with some of the recent results, so it is now a fresh start and an opportunity for the players to start again and look to get some good performances and results.” City Chairman Declan Carey commented: “We would like to thank Jess for taking on this role on a caretaker basis, alongside the existing coaching staff.

“The Under 17s and Under 19s are both doing well in their leagues this season under her guidance, and she knows the club and the players extremely well.

“The board are currently making arrangements for the recruitment process for a permanent appointment, details of which will be announced in the near future.”