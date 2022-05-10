Cork LGFA: County leagues up and running with Éire Óg, Inch and Clon in form

ÉIRE ÓG, Inch Rovers and Clonakilty are the early frontrunners in this year’s Cork LGFA Division 1 county leagues.

It is early days but there has been plenty of action across all 16 of Cork LGFA’s club divisions. In the top tier, Éire Óg and Inch Rovers have won both of their opening Division 1A encounters.

After defeating Fermoy, Éire Óg proved too strong for St Val’s in their second outing by registering a 3-8 to 2-3 victory. Emer McKay, Leah Hayes and Aoife Rodgers were amongst the goals with Niamh O’Shea and Laura Cleary also contributing for the winners.

Inch Rovers have kept pace with the Ovens club at the summit of the Division 1A standings thanks to consecutive wins over Araglen Desmonds Buí and Kinsale. Annie Walsh, Anne Marie O’Connor, Grace Rooney, Tara Hickey, Noelle O’Donovan were amongst Inch’s scorers in their 0-19 to 0-6 defeat of Kinsale. Aoife Higgins, Lisa Hartnett and Grace Rooney’s consistency has enabled Inch to enjoy a positive start.

Fermoy bounced back from an early loss to defeat Araglen Desmonds Buí 3-13 to 0-18 in a high-scoring Division 1A clash at Ballydesmond. Leading by two points at the interval, goals from Saoirse Moore (two) and Michelle Parker helped the visitors run out deserving winners.

The Fermoy team that overcame Araglen Desmonds Buí 3-13 to 0-18 in a high-scoring Cork LGFA Division 1A League clash at Ballydesmond.

Ruby Coffee, Eve Buckley, Sarah Gilsenan, Sinead O’Sullivan and Teresa Murphy were the pick of Fermoy’s top performers in a fixture Aoife Clifford, Claire O’Connor, Orlaith McAuliffe, Kate Dennehy and Julie Dennehy starred for Araglen.

Clonakilty are the early pacesetters in Division 1B thanks to wins over Glanmire and Mourneabbey. A re-run of last year’s Division 1 county league final saw the West Cork club get the better of Mourneabbey, 3-13 to 5-4, to stay top of the table. Sinead O’Donovan contributed 2-3 with Aisling Moloney, Ciara Ryan, Orla Lowney, and Moira Barrett also appearing on the winners’ scoresheet.

In the same division, Daire Kiely scored 1-3 in Valley Rovers’ 2-4 to 0-8 defeat of Aghada. Rostellan was the venue for a fixture Rovers’ Laoise Collins also found the net. Katie O’Farrell, Clare Walsh, Yvonne Burgoine and Amanda Bennett were on target for Aghada.

Division 2 of this year’s Cork LGFA county league contains eight club including five from the West Cork division.

Douglas currently lead the way thanks to wins over Bantry Blues and Donoughmore. The latter pushed the Division 2 leaders all the way before succumbing to a narrow 0-11 to 2-4 loss recently. Aisling Kelleher, Ruth O’Halloran, Laura O’Brien and Katie Howell provided Douglas’ scores in a game Emma Fitzgerald, Amy Curtin and Eimear Crowley also played well.

Dohenys edged West Cork rivals 2-7 to 2-6 in their Division 2 opener at Sam Maguire Park. Laurie Hayes and Mairead Crowley raised green flags for the winners on a day the latter, Mags Collins, Ruth Collins and Ciara Ahern stood out for Dohenys.

Another West Cork derby saw Castlehaven prove too strong for Rosscarbery. Moneyvollahane was the venue for a Division 2 fixture in which the hosts racked up 2-14 en route to registering their first three points of the campaign. Hannah Sheehy (1-5) and Katie Cronin (1-2) top scored in a Castlehaven team Grainne O’Sullivan, Alice O’Driscoll and Ria Wilson also impressed.

It may have been Division 9, but Ilen Rovers marked their return to the adult ranks for the first time since the 2010’s with a convincing league victory over Shamrocks LGFA.

Ilen’s triumph was made all the more special by the fact four sets of sisters were on the pitch. That number is set to rise to five sets once Kate Carey returns from her inter-county duties.

Rovers dominated Shamrocks and ran out convincing winners. Keelin Murphy, Leah Carey, Aisling Whooley and Meabh Collins raised green flags during the West Cork club’s first ever Division 9 county league success.

Cliona and Ashling Whooley, Maebh and Anna Collins, Emma and Ellen Hurley plus Keelin and Emer Murphy were the four sets of sisters involved.

“A decision to put an adult team together came about only recently but we as a club are two years trying to re-establish ourselves back in the adult grade,” Ilen Rovers manager John O’Driscoll said.

“We felt that we have so many talented underage players coming through, we had to keep them together and to keep them playing football for as long as possible. As well as that, we knew we wanted to restart an Ilen Rovers junior ladies team because it has been a few years since we last had one.”