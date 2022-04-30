Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan lands world title shot

CORK boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has landed his first world title shot – at the age of 37.

But the man he is challenging - WBA world middleweight champ Erislandy Lara of Cuba – is even older than him at 39.

The pair will go head-to-head at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on May 28.

It will be the co-main event to a Showtime pay-per-view bill topped by Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero.

Lara is nicknamed The American Dream but it is a dream bout for O’Sullivan, who has been a pro since January 2008.

Promoter Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said: “Erislandy Lara, a highly skilled champion who has engaged in numerous exciting action bouts, will have everything he can handle against Gary O’Sullivan, who has never backed up in a boxing ring."

In 35 fights to date, the ‘Celtic Rebel’ has won 31 – with 21 of those coming by way of knockout.

He is a thunderous puncher but has just fallen short at world level to date, losing to Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux and Jaime Munguia.