Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 15:22

Cork boxer Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan lands world title shot

Mahon native will face Cuban ace on May 28 in Brookyln
Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan during his middleweight contest with Gabor Gorbics at The Royal Theatre in Castlebar. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CORK boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has landed his first world title shot – at the age of 37.

But the man he is challenging - WBA world middleweight champ Erislandy Lara of Cuba – is even older than him at 39.

The pair will go head-to-head at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on May 28.

It will be the co-main event to a Showtime pay-per-view bill topped by Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero.

Lara is nicknamed The American Dream but it is a dream bout for O’Sullivan, who has been a pro since January 2008.

Promoter Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said: “Erislandy Lara, a highly skilled champion who has engaged in numerous exciting action bouts, will have everything he can handle against Gary O’Sullivan, who has never backed up in a boxing ring."

In 35 fights to date, the ‘Celtic Rebel’ has won 31 – with 21 of those coming by way of knockout.

He is a thunderous puncher but has just fallen short at world level to date, losing to Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux and Jaime Munguia.

cork boxing
