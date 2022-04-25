Ballymartle land first U21 B Football title with victory over Ballinhassig

Ballymartle 1-11 Ballinhassig 0-6

SEVEN points from the boot of Ben Lynch gave the Riverstick side a comfortable win over Ballinhassig in the SE U21 B Football final at Belgooly to captured a first U21 B football title.

They held on after an impressive first-half performance, leading by seven, to keep Hassig at bay throughout the second period.

Although Ballinhassig opened the scoring as early as the first 30 seconds thanks to Brian Lynch, they failed to register another score again before the break as Ballymartle took control. They hit points through Fionn Desmond, Evan Lynch and Matthew Higgins to take control.

Ballymartle had a goal disallowed in the sixth minute and had most of the possession. They created numerous chances but registered six wides to Ballinhassig’s five as scores were at a premium.

Ballymartle extended their lead with a crucial goal in the 15th minute when Padraig Lordan drove through the centre and passed the ball to Matthew Higgins who found the back of the net from close range despite the best effort of Adam Cottrell in the Ballinhassig goal.

It was 1-4 to 0-1 midway through the first half and the tone had been set by the victors.

Ballymartle’s Lynch added another score from a free just before the end of the half as they held a seven-point cushion 1-5 to 0-1 at half-time.

Points were exchanged between Ballinhassig’s Gearoid Daly and Ballymartle’s Lynch before Ballinhassig managed to bridge the gap slightly as they scored three points from Cuan Deasy and a brace from Gearoid Daly to Ballymartle’s one.

That trimmed the gap to five points and it appeared that a mini-revival was on the cards as the pace of the game upped considerably.

However, that was as close as Ballinhassig got as additional points from Donnacha Desmond and four, three from frees, from Player of the Match Ben Lynch ensured Ballymartle ran out comfortable winners.

Scorers for Ballymartle: Ben Lynch 0-7 (0-6); Matthew Higgins 1-2; Donnacha Desmond, Fionn Deasy 0-1 each.

Ballinhassig: Gearoid Daly 0-3 (0-2 f); Brian Lynch 0-2, Cuan Deasy 0-1.

BALLYMARTLE: Padraig Dorney; Oisin White, Riordan Stewart; Cillian Lordan, Darragh Murphy, Eoghan Cummins; Evan O’Leary, Fionn Desmond; Ben Lynch, Padraig Lordan, Donnacha Desmond; Matthew Higgins, Conor Kelleher.

Subs: Liam Healy, Max Dillon.

BALLINHASSIG: Adam Cottrell; John Cottrell, Ciaran Kirby; Ciaran Dulea, Charlie Grainger, Cuan Deasy; Daniel Lombard, Gearoid Daly; Gearoid Kirby, Cian Barry Murphy, Colm Madden; Jimmy O’Rourke, Brian Lynch.

Sub: Gavin Harrington.

Referee: Liam Riordan (Belgooly).