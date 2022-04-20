Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 20:37

Cork U20s lose out as Limerick seize control in second quarter

Rebels meet Tipperary in Munster semi-final
Diarmuid Healy of Cork under pressure from Limerick's Cian Scully in Wednesday's oneills.com Munster U20HC clash at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denis Hurley

Cork 1-19

Limerick 1-25

Cork will have to face Tipperary in next week’s oneills.com Munster U20HC semi-finals after defeat to Limerick at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday night.

With both sides having beaten Clare to secure qualification from Group 2, first place and a home semi was the prize but, despite a positive start, Cork fell behind in the second quarter and never looked like being able to reel in a powerful Limerick side.

Brian O’Sullivan and Ben Cunningham were on song as Cork led by two points on three different occasions early on, Cunningham’s free from halfway making it 0-7 to 0-5 on 14 minutes.

However, from there Limerick necklaced together seven straight points, with senior panellist Colin Coughlan outstanding in a formidable half-back line while Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Aidan O’Connor impressed in attack.

In the midst of that Limerick run, Cork did have a half-chance of a goal as Cunningham’s shot was blocked by Evan O’Leary following a good move. Then, as points from Cunningham, Luke Horgan and O’Sullivan brough Cork back to within two, Limerick powered on with four in a row before the break to lead by 0-16 to 0-10.

They extended that advantage with two more points on the resumption but Cork had a lifeline on 35 minutes as O’Sullivan sent a good delivery to sub Daniel Hogan, who made space before centring for captain Jack O’Cahalane to divert the ball to the net.

Cork were unable to harness any momentum from that, though. Despite Ciarmhac Smyth doing a good job on Limerick’s Adam English – another dangerman, Cathal O’Neill, was ruled out after featuring for their seniors against Cork on Sunday – and Hogan making an impact in the forwards, Limerick pulled clear with a goal on 49. Ó Dálaigh was the player to apply the final touch after goalkeeper Brion Saunderson had done well to touch Eddie Stokes’ shot on to the post.

Cunningham almost replied with another Cork goal, his shot whizzing over, but four points was as close as they came in the final stages and Limerick eased clear to win by six.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham 0-10 (0-7f), B O’Sullivan 0-4, J Cahalane 1-0, C Smyth, L Horgan, B Keating, E O’Leary, D Horgan 0-1 each.

Limerick: A O’Connor 0-9 (0-7f), C Coughlan 0-4 (0-1f), S O’Brien, J Kirby, J Sweeney E Stokes 0-2 each, D Ó Dálaigh 1-0, J Quilty, J Sweeney, P Kirby, A English 0-1 each.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), M Mullins (Whitechurch); D McSweeney (Blarney), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig); D Healy (Lisgoold), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D Hogan (Sarsfields) for Mullins, C Walsh (Kanturk) for McSweeney (both half-time), C McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Lyons (39), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Healy (45), J Leahy (Dungourney) for O’Leary (55).

LIMERICK: C Hanley Clarke; C Thomas, F O’Connor, E O’Leary; C Scully, E Hurley, C Coughlan; J Quilty, J Sweeney; E Stokes, A O’Connor, A English; S O’Brien, P Kirby, D Ó Dálaigh.

Subs: P Finn for O’Leary (26-27, temporary), J Kirby for Sweeney (41), P O’Donovan for English (50), B O’Meara for Ó Dálaigh (53), P Reale for Stokes (57), B Duff for Scully (60).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).

