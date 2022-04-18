Ifeoinly records an extremely popular success in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Mares’ Maiden Hunters Chase at Cork Racecourse

THERE was an excellent crowd in attendance at Monday’s jumps meeting at Cork racecourse Mallow.

Listowel-based handler Eoin McCarthy sent out Ifeoinly to record an extremely popular success in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Mares’ Maiden Hunters Chase.

The generously-priced 15/2 shot Ifeoinly, already winner of four point-to-points this season, jumped into the lead with Brian Lawless four out and she was already well in command when blundering at the last.

Ifeoinly then stayed on dourly to provide 23-year-old Brian Lawless with an initial track winner when defeating Carrig Wells by five lengths.

McCarthy reported of Ifeoinly, owned by Brendan Walsh from Co Galway.

“She’s a lovely tough honest mare and this race has been the plan for some time.

"We will now look at a hunters chase in Tipperary next month and the plan is that she will go back point-to-pointing next season.“

The eventual winner Garcon Doux and Cian Quirke (centre) clearing the last with Contrapposto and Dylan Robinson and The Niffler and Eoin O'Connell in the Boutla Schooling Handicap Hurdle at the Racing Home For Easter Festival at Cork Racecourse, Mallow.

Willie Mullins got the afternoon off to the best possible start by sending out Tenzing to win the Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle over three miles. Tenzing, who was making his debut over flights having finished in the frame on two out of his three bumper forays, was set through by capable seven lbs claimer Kieran Callaghan to challenge Roped In from three out.

The winning son of Milan took command on the flat to see off the gallant Roped In by three and a quarter lengths.

In handler Mullins’ absence, rider Callaghan reported of the Chris Jones owned Tenzing: “The step up in trip suited him and I always had loads of horse left.“

Emmet Mullins, who of course won the Aintree Grand National with Noble Yeats earlier this month, saddled Its On The Line to capture the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters Chase under his first-cousin Charlie Mullins.

The five-year-old Its On The Line provided rider Mullins with his very first success over fences by overcoming a final fence error to beat favourite Earl Of Desmond by a half-length.

The Ted Walsh-trained Kildorrery came home as he pleased in the Coolmore N H Sires Mogul Handicap Chase.

Kildorrery was always positioned on the pace and he held a fractional advantage over Nelly’s Money when Robert Tyner’s charge sustained a crashing second-last fence fall.

The winning son of Arakan, owned by Walsh’s Long Island-based cousin-in-law Mrs Denise Walsh, then stayed on stoutly for Shane O’Callaghan to beat R’evelyn Pleasure by five and a half lengths.

Kildorrery was incidentally recording his very first victory since October 2018.

Handler Walsh, who was actually born in Fermoy, reported: ”He was due to win one of these, but he’s not an easy horse to win with.

Tenzing with jockey Kieran Callaghan, the eventual winner, (nearest) clearing the last with Roped In and jockey Aidan Kelly in the Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle at the Racing Home For Easter Festival at Cork Racecourse, Mallow.

"Shane O’Callaghan is a nice young lad from Armagh that works full time with us.“

Philip Fenton’s Garcon Doux sprung a 50/1 surprise with Cian Quirke in the Boulta Schooling Handicap Hurdle.

Contrapposto went to the head of affairs before three out. Contrapposto, however wasn’t overly fluent over the final three flights and Garcon Doux powered to the front on the flat to see off the luckless Contrapposto by three parts of a length.

“He ran terrible the last day and we said beforehand that we would be happy if he ran respectably today,“ disclosed Fenton of his wife Patricia Hogan’s Garcon Doux.

“He will run away for the summer and he’s a horse that there is a future in.“

Lord Schnitzel seemed set to justify 7/4 favouritism for most of the journey in the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase, but the Ciaran Murphy-trained Down The Highway forged past the market leader inside the final 50 yards to score by three parts of a length in the hands of Timmy Love. The pair returned one and a quarter lengths clear of the third-placed Crazywork De Vassy.

The Sean Doyle-trained Monbeg Park led from two furlongs out with Jack Hendrick to beat Senior Chief by three lengths in the Pegus Horse Feed Point-To-Point Flat Race.

Jockey Cian Quirke with trainer Philip Fenton, Orla Power and Eddie Walsh after Garcon Doux won the Boulta Schooling Handicap Hurdle at the Racing Home For Easter Festival at Cork Racecourse, Mallow.

“He’s a horse that we are going to keep to race ourselves and he will be left off now to come back next season,“ said handler Doyle of his younger brother Donnchadh’s Monbeg Park.

Henry de Bromhead’s Belle The Lioneess, who finished third on her only previous start in a Boulta mares’ maiden in December, led from two furlongs out with Davy Roche to dismiss Kates Hill by a comprehensive five lengths in the closing Cork and Waterford Mares’ Point-To-Point Flat Race.

The next meeting at Cork takes place on the evening of Friday May 6th.