Cork begin Munster U20 football title defence with strong Kanturk connction

This evening Munster U20 football semi-final: Limerick v Cork, Ballyagran, 5.30.

CORK begin the defence of their title with a strong Kanturk connection, brothers Alan and Colin, and their cousin, Tommy, in the starting 15.

The team also includes three survivors from the team, which defeated Tipperary by 3-20 to 3-10 in the final last season.

They are full-back Tommy, who was centre-back in 2021, centre-forward Colin, scorer of 1-3 from full-forward, and wing-back Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), who is joint-captain.

Colin is also part of the Cork U20 hurling panel, having been introduced for the second half against Clare last week.

Alan links up with Keelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers) at midfield while centre-back Neil Lordan (Ballinora), who came on during the second half, is the other joint-captain. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) is held in reserve, having been right half-back last term.

The 24-strong panel is notable for the absence of any representative from city clubs.

Interestingly, there are just five survivors from the 2019 All-Ireland minor winning team, corner-back Daniel Peet (Clonakilty) and left half-forward Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg) joining Cashman, Lordan and Scannell.

Long-term injuries ruled out captain Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), keeper Cian O’Neill (Douglas) and forward Eoghan Nash (do), among others.

Manager Bobbie O’Dwyer said Cork are all set.

Cork manager Bobbie O'Dwyer all set for crack at retaining their Munster U20 title. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We’re all organised and good to go. We were on the road practically every week after the John Kerins Cup,” he said.

“Inter-county games will bring you up to speed and we had a number of those.

“We’re happy enough with our preparations though we’ve the usual knocks and the long-term injured players are obviously unavailable.

“We knew that early on so it’s a matter now of bringing the next group through.

“We were missing the likes of the UCC Freshers, who qualified for their All-Ireland finals, for the John Kerins Cup as well as players from Hamilton High School who were in the Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final.

“There will be a good few back from the team which played Kerry in the first game.” O’Dwyer took in Limerick’s 2-9 to 1-6 win over Waterford in Dungarvan.

“They look a good side, well-organised and well-coached.

“They’ve four players from last year’s minor team which reached the Munster final and gave Cork a right good game of it.

“We will certainly not be taking them lightly, that’s for sure, and we will have to be at our best,” O’Dwyer commented.

Those promoted immediately to the U20 grade for the first of three possible seasons are centre-back Aaron Neville, midfielders Darragh Murray, who captained the minors and helped himself to 0-7, and Emmet Rigter, centre-forward against Cork, and Conal O Duinn in attack.

Cork, who won the game by 1-17 to 0-13 before losing to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final have no player from that team in their squad.

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Peet (Clonakilty); D Cashman (Millstreet), joint-captain, N Lordan (Ballinora), joint-captain, S Brady (Ballygarvan); K Scannell (Carbery Rangers), A Walsh (Kanturk); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), C Walsh (Kanturk), H Murphy (Éire Óg); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), C Hanlon (Buttevant), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: R Cashman (Kanturk), A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), M Browne (Newmarket), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), T O’Donoghue (Carrignavar), P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C Daly (Clonakilty), E Walsh (Clyda Rovers), F Fenner (Castletownbere).

LIMERICK: S O’Donnell; E McGrath, P Holian, R O’Connor; S Kilbridge, A Neville, C Woulfe; P McMahon, D Murray; J Baynham, E Rigter, C O Duinn; K Mullins, D Bridgeman, D O’Shaughnessy.