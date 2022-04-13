Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 18:55

Ricken steps down as Cork football manager due to health reasons

Coach John Cleary takes over the role and will prepare the team for the Munster semi-final against Kerry next month
Ricken steps down as Cork football manager due to health reasons

13 March 2022; Cork manager Keith Ricken during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Cork at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

KEITH Ricken has stepped down as Cork football manager on a temporary basis for health reasons, a county board statement said on Wednesday.

Coach John Cleary will fill the position in the continued absence of the St Vincent’s clubman, who missed the concluding games in division 2 of the national league.

After preserving their status with victory over Offaly in the last game, Cleary’s attentions turn to the Munster semi-final against Kerry on May 7.

The game is fixed for Killarney, but Cork are insistent it will be played at Pairc Ui Rinn.

“Cork GAA has confirmed that Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons,” the statement said.

“Interim manager John Cleary will fill the role in his absence. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the side line.” 

Ricken succeeded Ronan McCarthy after a successful stint with Cork U20s in 2019, when delivering an All-Ireland title.

Castlehaven’s Cleary is a former All-Ireland winner as player and coach, steering Cork to an U21 championship in 2009.

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 9/4/2022 Graham Rowntree appointed as new Munster head coach on a two-year deal 
Brendan Mooney was one of a kind - a gentle giant, a great friend and a great journalist Brendan Mooney was one of a kind - a gentle giant, a great friend and a great journalist
Ross O’Sullivan celebrates scoring with James Murray 12/4/2022 Ross O'Sullivan bags 3-9 as win over Limerick sends Cork to Munster minor semi-finals
cork gaa
<p>Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with teammate Denise O'Sullivan, left, after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Sweden and Republic of Ireland at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Historic draw for Vera Pauw's Ireland as they hold Sweden in World Cup qualifier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more