Ricken steps down as Cork football manager due to health reasons

KEITH Ricken has stepped down as Cork football manager on a temporary basis for health reasons, a county board statement said on Wednesday.

Coach John Cleary will fill the position in the continued absence of the St Vincent’s clubman, who missed the concluding games in division 2 of the national league.

After preserving their status with victory over Offaly in the last game, Cleary’s attentions turn to the Munster semi-final against Kerry on May 7.

The game is fixed for Killarney, but Cork are insistent it will be played at Pairc Ui Rinn.

“Cork GAA has confirmed that Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons,” the statement said.

“Interim manager John Cleary will fill the role in his absence. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the side line.”

Ricken succeeded Ronan McCarthy after a successful stint with Cork U20s in 2019, when delivering an All-Ireland title.

Castlehaven’s Cleary is a former All-Ireland winner as player and coach, steering Cork to an U21 championship in 2009.