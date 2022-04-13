Carrigaline survive late scare to claim U19 CWSSL double

Springfield Ramblers 2

Carrigaline 3

CARRIGALINE made it a league and cup double thanks to a 3-2 win over Springfield Ramblers in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U19 Cup final which was played in St Colman's Park in Cobh last Sunday afternoon.

But they almost relinquished a three goal lead as Springfield netted twice in the final five minutes with Carrigaline more than relieved to hear the final whistle.

Springfield put the pressure on Carrigaline from the very start and kept them in their own half but couldn’t break through a very solid defence who denied them any scoring chance on goal.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Carrigaline in the CWSSL U19 Cup final at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline almost took the lead in the 11th minute when Aoife O’Neill ran down the left hand side only to have her effort blocked by Springfield keeper Vrianna Donovan, the rebound falling to Abbey McLaughlin who put her effort wide. However, from the resulting goal kick, the ball fell to McLaughlin who duly sent the ball into the back of the net for the opening score.

Eight minutes later Carrigaline doubled their score when Aoife McIver’s long range free kick bounced in front of the keeper and deflected in to the path of Katie Hurely who made no mistake from 12 yards.

Springfield attempted to get back into the game and certainly had most of the possession with a couple of chances falling to Isabel O’Leary which were covered by the Carrigaline keeper Eimear O’Sullivan who also gathered the ball on the edge of the area from an incoming Amy Kennedy.

Carrigaline extended their lead even further in the 36th minute when O’Neill met Hurley’s pass and made it 3-0 from just 15 yards as Springfield had a mountain to climb to get back into the game.

Springfield pressed forward from the restart with chances falling to O’Leary, Kennedy, Julia Morena and Ava Field, even forcing a couple of corners but could not get a decent shot on goal with the Carrigaline defence holding firm.

Carrigaline captain Abbie Coughlan receives the CWSSL U19 Cup from CWSSL Chairperson Alison Ryan following her teams victory over Springfield Ramblers in the final played at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline looked for a fourth with McIver’s long range free kick tipped wide by the keeper and McLaughlin’s effort going just wide, but the tempo game changed completely with less than five minutes remaining which gave for a thrilling final few minutes.

In the 85th minute Springfield managed to pull one back when Isabel O’Leary managed to turn on the edge of the area and send the ball into the Carrigaline net to reduce the deficit, followed by a chance fromChichi Ositandinma which was deflected for a corner.

Springfield brought it back to 3-2 from the resulting corner kick courtesy of Friederike Van Der Bursche’s header from ten yards, but it was too little too late for Springfield as the final whistle blew as Carrigaline survived a late scare to make it a league and cup double this season.

Player of the Match Award was presented to Carrigaline’s Aoife McIver while Alison Ryan, Chairperson CWSSL presented the trophy to Carrigaline captain Abbie Coughlan amid scenes of joy from the Carrigaline supporters and players.

Carrigaline's Laura O'Flynn tussles for possession with Ava Field of Springfield Ramblers during the CWSSL U19 Cup final at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline: Eimear O’Sullivan, Laura O’Flynn, Saoirse Clifford, Holly Fitzgerald, Abbie Coughlan, Aoife McIver, Aoife O’Neill, Sarah O’Neill, Abbey McLaughlin, Katie Hurley, Aoife Healy, Roisin Goggin, Ellie O’Connell, Roisin O’Kelly

Springfield Ramblers: Brianna Donovan, Robyn O’Sullivan, Nina Lehmberg, Chichi Ositandinma, Rebecca Meade, Julia Moreno, Isabel O’Leary, Friederike Van Den Busche, Ava Field, Amy Kennedy, Emily O’Brien, Bethany Meade, Chloe McKiernan, Amy Meade, Lucy O’Sullivan

Referee: Pat Cronin.