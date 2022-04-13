Doolan’s Cow retain Premier Division title in style

Doolan’s Cow 4

UCC United 2

CONGRATULATIONS are extended to the players, management and supporters of unbeaten Doolan’s Cow who retained the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division championship with matches in hand after a memorable fight-back against UCC United at Mayfield Community School last Sunday morning.

Goals from Gokhan Dumlupinar and Manu Odelli put the College two at the break before Tony O’Reilly fired in a hat-trick and Liam Horgan added a fourth to complete a memorable turn around.

OBS 6

Marlboro Trust 4

When these teams first met on the September 18th last, Marlboro Trust ran out comfortable three-nil winners at Mayfield Community School. OBS conceded three goals again in their return fixture last Sunday morning at Crosshaven but made ample amends by scoring six for the first time at home this season to move to within two points of their opponents in the table.

It looked done and dusted when goals from Nyall O’Brien (2), Victor Ufoh and Dave Manley eased the hosts into a 4-1 lead, Tom Frawley netting for Trust.

Remarkably, Aidan Kelleher’s charges rallied to pull to within a goal of their opponents after Frawley added his second and Colm O’Driscoll and the evergreen David ‘Spookie’ McCarthy netted two more.

However, late goals from Alan Moreland and O’Brien sealed the points for OBS whose best were scorers O’Brien, Ufoh and Manley.

The veteran pair of David McCarthy and Paddy McSweeney, who were stalwarts during the glory years of the decade, were called into action by Trust manager Kelleher and as always, didn’t disappoint.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Two teams with little to play for squared up a Garryduff but failed to produce a goal in the ninety. Eoin Murphy, Matt Tiffany and Eoghan Daly were MHS’s best on the day.

SCS Crookstown United 1

Satellite Taxis 1

Tim Irwin’s Crookstown warmed up for next Sunday afternoon’s Mooney Cup showdown by holding Satellite to a draw at Crookstown.

Following a competitive opening 45 minutes, the returning Shane Hennesssy was set up by James Walshe and Breffni McCarthy for the lead for Taxis.

Kevin Barrett scored direct from a free-kick to tie up the contest.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Brew Boys 2

Jay Bazz 0

Brew Boys edged ever closer a first title win after knocking rivals Jay Bazz out of contention at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

Matthew Quish finished off a fine team goal to open the scoring paving the way for Simon Drislane to apply the decisive second.

The win leaves Anthony Cody’s charges requiring a point from their last fixture against Lion’s Den to be crowned champions should the Den win their match in hand over Jay Bazz.

Longboats 1

Lion’s Den 3

Long time leaders kept their hopes of a first title alive with a 3-1 win over Longboats at blustery Crosshaven.

Tim O’Donovan grabbed a brace for the winners before Jack Homan extended the lead. Conor Leahy and Shane O’Shea shone for the Den.

Trend Micro 2

VIP Barbers 3

VIP Barbers moved out of the bottom three for the first time this season courtesy of a morale boosting 3-2 win over Trend Micro at Mayfield Park last Friday night.

Ben Roberts, Nikita Zigunov and James O’Leary netted for the visitors with first division player-of-the-month for March Breno Messias and José Guerra replying with the goals for the home team.

Co. Council 3

Cork Hospitals 4

Cork Hospitals leapfrogged Council in the table for the first time this season after a thrilling win at the Regional Park.

The visitors came back from 3-1 down to clinch the points with Tadhg Whelan scoring all four for the winners.

His fourth was a stunning free-kick which stuck in the stanchion.

Mario Fosca (2) and Jordan Hughes had earlier put Council in a commanding position before three on the bounce from Whelan stole the win.

FOOT-NOTE:

Frank Linehan First Division Cup draw : First Round - Lion’s Den v Longboats, Brew Boys v Cork Hospitals, Derrow Rovs. v Trend Micro, Suro Cars v Jay Bazz, The Weigh Inn v Co. Council. Quarter-Finals : The Weigh Inn/ Co. Council v Derrow Rovs./ Trend Micro, Suro Cars / Jay Bazz v Brew Boys/ Cork Hospitals, Lion’s Den/ Longboats v Telus International, VIP Barbers v Daz Barbers.

Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup draw : First Round – SCS Crookstown Utd. v UCC Utd. Quarter-Finals – District 11 v Martin Harvey Solicitors, Doolan’s Cow v Healy O’Connor Solicitors, SCS Crookstown Utd./UCC Utd. v OBS, Satellite Taxis v Marlboro Trust.

Both finals will take place at St. Colman’s Park on Sunday, May 15th at 11 am and 2.30pm respectfullly.