Cork v Waterford: Hurlers reveal the squad for league final in Thurles

CORK have made three changes to the team that beat Kilkenny in the Allianz NHL semi-final for Saturday's showdown with Waterford in Thurles, 7.15pm.

The injured Daire O'Leary, Niall O'Leary and Shane Kingston don't start, with fit-again Sean O'Donoghue, Tim O'Mahony and Seamus Harnedy coming into the line-up.

Niall O'Leary and Kingston are included on the bench, as is Alan Cadogan who hasn't featured at all since picking up a knock in the league opener against Clare.

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork gets away from Jamie Barron of Waterford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Interestingly, Ciarán Joyce is named at corner-back, having previously operated at midfield and wing-back in the campaign.

Kieran Kingston and his selectors are hoping to steer the county to a final league crown since 1998.

Cork are in their first league final for seven years when they were beaten by a Waterford outfit that repeated the feat in the Munster championship. The Rebels also lost the 2012 and 2010 deciders.

Waterford were more impressive in their semi-final demolition of Wexford than Cork were in reeling in Kilkenny after a slow start but there won't be much between the teams at Semple Stadium.

Austin Gleeson is suspended for the Déise but Stephen Bennett is back from injury.

CORK v Waterford:

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr);

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney, c), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills);

Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's);

Conor Lehane (Midleton), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), Alan Cadogan (Douglas)