Paul Galvin designed new Dynamo Duhallow GAA jersey to aid Ukraine

COMMUNITIES and clubs across the country are demonstrating their support for Ukraine with Duhallow GAA going a step further on raising money via a specially commissioned jersey.

The shirt, launched with the support of Kerry football legend and fashion designer Paul Galvin, is inspired by a jersey of blue with a yellow sash worn by Kiskeam during the 1940s.

One of the key people behind the initiative is John F O’Connor, highlighting the importance of helping Ukraine refugees escape a war-torn country.

“Paul Galvin was thrilled to get involved, he decided to call the jersey Dynamo Duhallow to help spread awareness and to give it a name and a story. He took the border outline of Duhallow and interlinked it with the border outline of Ukraine uniting the people of Duhallow to Ukraine.

“Dynamo Kiev played with a sash in the '70s so Paul kept a sash on the jersey. The Ukrainian word on the sash means Solidarity and the symbol on the back is a Ukrainian symbol meaning To Remember The Dead," he said.

Neighbouring GAA clubs Kiskeam and Boherbue embarked on a fundraiser, receiving donations from local businesses to fund the initial costs of manufacturing an order of 400 jerseys so that all money raised from sales would go directly to the cause.

The Duhallow Junior Board followed up to lend their support to the venture by promoting the fundraiser amongst all its affiliated clubs.

Designer Paul Galvin acknowledged the support across the wider Duhallow GAA community in their initiative to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

“Design and sport have come together to make a stand, the Duhallow division putting aside local club rivalries, wearing these jerseys in solidarity with Ukrainians suffering the pain of war," he said.

The initiative is supported by the GPA, Galvin in the company of joint Cork Football captain Seán Meehan launched the jersey that is available from clubs across Duhallow.

Divisional Junior Board chairman Steven Lynch congratulated all behind the project and spoke of an opportunity for Duhallow clubs, supporters and friends to offer Ukraine people real support at a time when they need it.

“Red Cross teams on the ground in Ukraine and East Europe deserve support, working to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items. We appreciate the generous contributions of many businesses who have come forward to help to defray the costs towards producing the jerseys."

Further donations towards assisting the completion of the jerseys are welcome, details can be obtained from:

Steven Lynch, 087-2795558; Billy Dennehy 087-9315272, Eileen Casey 087-9800102, Liam O’Gorman 087-9799506, Marie Carroll 085-8828556 or John F O’Connor 087-2073415.

Details of the special jersey are available from Duhallow clubs or divisional board officers.