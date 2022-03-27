RedFM Hurling League roundup: Shane O'Regan scores two goals on Sarsfields debut

Shane O’Regan marked his debut for Sarsfields with a scoring haul of 2-2 in Sunday’s RedFM HL Division 1 Group B win away to Charleville.

Having opened with a draw against St Finbarr’s a fortnight ago, the Riverstown side were up against another side with whom they will be locking horns in the upcoming Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC and they recorded a 2-23 to 2-19 victory.

O’Regan, an All-Ireland U20 medallist with Cork in the 2020 championship, had initially had his request to transfer from Watergrasshill rejected before it was granted after a hearing. Both of his goals came in the first half, as did green flags for Charleville’s Tim Haw and Andrew Cagney, with Sars leading by 2-9 to 2-8 at the break.

Aaron Myers finished with 14 points for the winners, nine of them from play, while Jack O’Connor scored three points after being introduced for the second half.

On Saturday evening, Kanturk impressed as they enjoyed a 2-24 to 2-15 win away to St Finbarr’s. Aidan Walsh and James Fitzpatrick both scored goals for the Duhallow side with Lorcán McLoughlin notching nine points while Liam O’Keeffe, Lorcan O’Neill and Ryan Walsh got two each. Young twins Rory and Conor Sheahan and Oisín O’Connor all put in fine displays for the victors. The Barrs’ goals were scored by Ian O’Callaghan and Sam Cunningham.

After beating Bride Rovers last Tuesday, Carrigtwohill picked up another victory as they triumphed by 0-22 to 0-14 at home to Ballymartle on Saturday. Liam Gosnell was the scorer of 13 points for the East Cork side, seven of those from play, while he was assisted on the scoreboard by Tomás Hogan and James Mulcahy with Darren McCarthy the scorer-in-chief for the beaten Carrigdhoun club.

In Sunday’s other game in that section, Glen Rovers came out on the right side of a 0-22 to 0-19 scoreline away to Mallow. Adam O’Sullivan, David Dooling and Evan O’Connell had important late points to give the win to the city team, for whom Brian Moylan was hugely influential in defence. Murphy was accurate from frees in both halves in a nip-and-tuck clash. Mark Tobin and Paul Lyons did much for the Mallow scoring cause.

In Group A, Douglas picked up a second win as they beat Newcestown by 1-18 to 0-13 on Saturday. Andy O’Connell scored 1-2 for the city side, who led by 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time. Conor Kingston contributed three points from wing-back while Joe Harte’s accuracy from dead balls yielded five points. Eoin Cadogan, Stephen Moylan, Daniel Harte and David Kelly were all influential for Douglas.

Also on Saturday, Na Piarsaigh were 2-14 to 1-15 winners against Bishopstown, with Craig Hanifin and Kelvin Forde both finding the net while Cork panellist Daire Connery scored five points.

On Sunday, second-half goals from Rory Troy and Jack Twomey were key in securing Newtownshandrum a 2-17 to 1-19 victory against county champions Midleton. The Magpies had led by 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time, Luke O’Farrell with their goal.

Elsewhere, Fermoy and Killeagh played out a 1-19 each draw. Jake Carr landed 1-10 for Fermoy with Shane Smiddy netting for Killeagh.

In Division 2, Kilworth and Carrigaline top Group A after making it two wins from two. Kilworth were 2-19 to 1-19 winners away to Kildorrery on Sunday while Carrigaline had a 3-19 to 0-10 win away to neighbours Ballinhassig on Friday night. Courcey Rovers picked up their first victory by seeing off Ballyhea on a 5-13 to 0-10 scoreline on Sunday.

In Group B, top spot is shared by Éire Óg, Inniscarra and Valley Rovers. Éire Óg had four points to spare in their local derby away to Ballincollig, triumphing by 1-19 to 0-18, while Inniscarra beat Castlelyons by 0-21 to 0-17 and Valleys overcame Milford by 1-19 to 1-12.

Mayfield and Cloyne had a 1-20 to 3-14 draw.

Action commenced in the three groups in Division 3 at the weekend, too. In Group A, there were wins for Dungourney, Aghabullogue and St Catherine’s against Barryroe, Douglas and St Finbarr’s respectively. Lisgoold saw off Aghada in Group B, where Russell Rovers beat Ballinhassig and Kilbrittain overcame Meelin, while Group C saw Tracton get the better of Glen Rovers with victories for Ballygiblin and Castlemartyr over Ballygarvan and Cloughduv respectively.