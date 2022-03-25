John Horgan on hurling: Cork and Kilkenny rivalry is hard to beat

THERE are just four games to be played in the league; two semi-finals, the final, and the relegation play-off between Antrim and Offaly.

The expectation is that what lies ahead will be much better than what has been the case thus far; we certainly did not have much to get overly excited about.

For the four teams in contention for honours, the campaign has been a success. They didn’t, in all probability, set out to win the league but reaching the knockout stage offers at least one last opportunity to finalise their championship line-up.

There are three weeks between the semi-finals and the commencement of the provincial championships and that is just the right amount of time to intensify the training ground preparation and fine-tune before the opening shots are fired in Munster and Leinster.

Since the introduction of the round-robin format, the contrast between the league and championship has been vast. There has been a lack of real bite in the league whereas the championship in both provinces, particularly in Munster, has given us some sensational games of hurling.

Looking back on the group stage of the league there were few games, if any, had us on the edge of our seats. Maybe we will get a few humdingers next weekend, but it will still be a calm before the storm of the championship.

It’s Kilkenny and Cork in one semi-final and there is always that bit more involved when these two collide.

After a fairly tentative start, Kilkenny are motoring again and last Sunday in Nowlan Park they were that bit more motivated than Waterford. Of course, it must be noted the Déise were as good as through anyway with their far superior points difference.

This weekend Cork will be facing a Kilkenny side that seems to be getting the blend of youth and experience just right. Padraig Walsh and Walter Walsh shared eight points from play between them while newcomers like David Blanchfield, Cian Kenny, and Michael Bugler looked the part too.

Kilkenny's Walter Walsh takes on Cian Wadding of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley

TJ Reid has yet to be been seen in the campaign and there seems to be a bit of a buzz going again about this new-look Kilkenny.

Of the four semi-finalists Kilkenny are the only side not playing on the opening weekend of the championship. That could be a factor as it gives them that extra week to get the house in proper order.

You still expect a near full-strength Cork and we should be given a few clues as to how Kieran Kingston will line up his players in the Munster opener.

Wexford’s Oisin Foley gets a shot away from Cork’s Brian Roche last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

A lot of people will say that the real hurling won’t begin until April 17 when Limerick arrive in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Waterford take on Tipperary.

They are right of course, but there is still potential in the two semi-finals to make them interesting and to put the kettle on the boil for what lies ahead.

FOCUS

Outside of next weekend’s participants, the focus for the rest of the counties will now be on preparing for the championship.

John Kiely won’t be too concerned about Limerick’s campaign, just one win over an Offaly team who gave it their best shot in every game but were clearly out of their depth. Limerick now have a good run-in to the Cork clash and you’d love to be a fly on the wall at some of those training sessions.

Clare had a very disappointing league, just one win and a draw, the same as Limerick. They did get Tony Kelly back from injury and Peter Duggan is back in the frame too. They will be a different animal in a few weeks.

Tipperary rediscovered their goal touch to hammer Antrim, but what can you read into that as the Ulster team had no interest whatsoever in that game as they await next weekend’s relegation decider against Offaly.

So what can we take from the season so far? What threes teams from Munster and Leinster will make it through to the All-Ireland series?

Nothing will come easy, but a betting person might be inclined to put his few bob on Limerick, Cork, and Waterford along with Kilkenny, Galway, and Wexford.

That’s far from being nailed on in both provinces and in Munster, in particular, the only certainty is the uncertainty.

What’s sure is when the championship gun is fired the league will very quickly become just a footnote